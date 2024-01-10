Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Earn $150 Monthly With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

Earn $150 Monthly With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks could help investors earn a stable monthly income.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

The equity markets have been volatile this year, as analysts are predicting an economic slowdown due to the impact of conservative monetary policies. Amid the volatile environment, investors can buy quality monthly-paying dividend stocks to earn a stable passive income and strengthen their portfolios.

If you invest around $10,000 in each of the following three TSX stocks, you can earn over $160 monthly through dividends.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
PZA$14.90671$9,997.9$0.0775$52.025Monthly
WCP$8.811135$9,999.35$0.0608$69.008Monthly
NPI$24.89401$9,980.90$0.10$40.01Monthly
Total$161.11

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) would be my first pick due to its stable cash flows and high dividend yield. It operates Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brand restaurants through franchisees and collects royalties from them based on their sales. So, its financials are less susceptible to inflation. Further, the company has witnessed a solid same-store sales growth of 9.8% in the first three quarters of 2023, thus driving its royalty pool income by 11.6%.

Amid its solid financials, the Toronto-based restaurant company has raised its monthly dividend three times this year, with its forward yield at 6.24%. Meanwhile, the company is continuing with the construction of new restaurants and the renovation of old restaurants, which could boost its sales in the coming quarters. It trades at an attractive valuation, with its NTM (next 12-month) price to sales at 0.8, making it an attractive buy.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) has been under pressure over the last four months amid a steep correction in oil prices. It has lost 26% of its stock value compared to its September highs. The selloff has dragged its valuation down to attractive levels, with its NTM price-to-earnings multiple standing at 4.9.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency is bullish on oil and expects global oil consumption in 2024 to be at 1.1 million barrels per day. The median price target for Brent crude by five top U.S. banks is US$85/barrel, a 10.9% increase from its current price. So, rising oil prices could benefit Whitecap Resources.

Meanwhile, the company expects its 2024 average production to be 165,000-170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with the midpoint representing a 5% growth from its previous year. Further, the company plans to invest $900 million to $1.1 billion this year. Amid its increased production and disciplined capital budget, WCP expects to generate $1.8 billion in fund flows and $700 million in free cash flows after its capital expenditure. The company has also stress-tested its budget with West Texas Intermediate crude at US$50/barrel, ensuring its dividend and maintenance capital’s sustainability.

So, I believe Whitecap Resources’s future dividend payouts will be safe. Meanwhile, it currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.0608/share, with its forward yield at 8.28%.

Northland Power

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) focuses on developing and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets, with a total production capacity of 3.4 gigawatts. It sells most of the power through long-term power-purchase agreements, with an average life of these contracts at around 14 years. So, the company is able to generate stable and predictable cash flows, allowing it to reward its shareholders through healthy dividends. It pays a monthly dividend of $0.10/share, with a forward yield of 4.82%.

Meanwhile, the Toronto-based energy company has a solid project pipeline, with a total production capacity of 13 gigawatts across multiple markets and technologies. Of these projects, the company hopes to put around 2.8 gigawatts of projects into service by 2027, thus increasing its total capacity to six gigawatts. Amid these growth initiatives, the company expects its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7-10% through 2027. So, I believe the company’s future dividend payouts will be safe, thus making it an excellent buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $7,000 in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income can come your way in 2024 and keep going all your life if you consider investing in this…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

Double Whammy Stocks: 1 Pick for Both Dividends and Growth

| Joey Frenette

Magna International (TSX:MG) stock is a great pick for income and growth investors seeking good value for money.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent Stocks That I’m “Never” Selling

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks have had a rough year, but looking ahead, 2024 could be a strong one. Add on…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Is TD Bank Stock a Buy Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 20% from all-time highs, TD Bank stock trades at a discount to consensus price trading estimates and offers…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Seize the Day: Beginner Strategies for Stock Market Success in 2024!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Keep calm and stay consistent with these strategies and you're sure to have a winning stock portfolio in 2024 and…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Opinion: The 2 Best TSX Stocks to Buy in January 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Small-cap TSX stocks such as Well Health and goeasy are trading at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Every Canadian Shown Own in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX stocks such as Dollarama have the potential to deliver market-beating returns to shareholders in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Last Call for Ultra-High Yields? 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Before Rates Fall

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) and another yield heavyweight would be appealing to long-term dividend investors seeking big passive income.

Read more »