Home » Investing » Is CNR a Good Stock to Buy for Total Returns?

Is CNR a Good Stock to Buy for Total Returns?

CNR stock is up considerably in the past two months. Are more gains on the way?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
rail train

Image source: Getty Images

The share price of Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is up 15% from the October low. Investors who missed the rally are wondering if CNR stock is still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-free Savings Account (TFSA) or a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) focused on total returns.

CNR stock

Canadian National Railway trades near $166 per share at the time of writing. This is up from $144 last fall and not far off the 2022 record high of around $172.

A quick look at the 10-year chart shows that buying CNR stock on dips tends to be a rewarding move for patient investors. The reason for the resilience of the business lies in the strategic importance of the assets for the smooth operation of the Canadian and American economies. CN has a rail network that connects the Atlantic and Pacific coasts of Canada to the Gulf Coast of the United States. The company moves raw materials and retail products ranging from fertilizer, coal, and crude oil to grain, cars and finished goods.

Earnings

CN generated $12.36 billion in revenue in the first nine months of 2023. This was down about 2% from the same period in 2022, which isn’t too bad considering the challenges the economy has faced amid rising interest rates in Canada and the United States. Operating income slipped 3% through the third quarter (Q3) compared to 2022, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) fell 1%.

CN said it still expected to report flat or slightly negative full-year adjusted diluted EPS in 2023 relative to the previous year. Looking ahead, however, management says the company should generate compound annual adjusted diluted EPS growth in the 10-15% range for 2024-2026. They cite anticipated volume growth that will outpace growth in the economy and expectations to implement price hikes above rail inflation.

CN demonstrated its ability to pass through rising fuel and other rising costs to customers over the past few years. This makes the stock attractive for investors who are searching for businesses that can successfully navigate an environment of higher inflation.

CN dividend

The board raised the dividend by 8% for 2023. Investors should see another solid dividend boost for 2024. CN has a great track record of increasing the distribution since the company went public in the 1990s. At the time of writing, the stock provides a 1.9% dividend yield.

The dividend yield might be low, but the track record of dividend growth and the steady upward drift of the share price are more important. A $10,000 investment in CNR stock 20 years ago would be worth more than $170,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

Should you buy CN stock now?

There is no guarantee that the next two decades will generate the same returns, but investors should consider adding CN stock to their portfolio and look to boost the position on any meaningful pullback.

The sharp rally that occurred in the past two months is a good reminder to investors that trying to catch or predict a bottom during a pullback is difficult, and it is easy to miss out on gains. CN is probably fairly valued right now, but the stock deserves to be an anchor pick in any buy-and-hold portfolio targeting total returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Investing

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 60

| Andrew Button

CPP benefits are pretty meagre, which is why you might want to supplement your CPP with stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Bank Stocks

If You Invested $20,000 in TD Stock in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TD stock has enriched its shareholders with growing dividends and strong capital gains, a result of a successful growth strategy.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: A Big AI Moment in 2024?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock could be an AI dark horse for investors looking for a high-tech growth gem for the long…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing

Will goeasy Stock Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030?

| Daniel Da Costa

After earning investors a total return of 1090% over the last decade, can goeasy stock continue growing at this exceptional…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

Forget NVIDIA: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock Instead

| Andrew Button

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a very impressive growth stock, but EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) is arguably better.

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Tech Stocks

Could Shopify Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Shopify expected to grow its sales by 20% annually for the foreseeable future, is it the perfect stock to…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Stocks for Beginners

Forget Apple: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Instead

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying some cheap yet fundamentally strong AI-focused stocks in 2024 could help you earn outstanding returns on investments in the…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Earn $150 Monthly With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks could help investors earn a stable monthly income.

Read more »