Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » These 2 Stocks That Struggled in 2023 Could Make a Big Comeback in 2024

These 2 Stocks That Struggled in 2023 Could Make a Big Comeback in 2024

Improving macroeconomic and consumer spending environments can help these growth stocks make a big comeback in 2024.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit U-turn

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market in Canada saw a handsome recovery in 2023 after witnessing a tech sector-driven selloff in the previous year amid rapidly rising interest rates. Last year’s rally in most stocks came after easing inflationary pressures in the second half of 2023 raised investors’ hopes that central banks could soon start easing their monetary policy stance. However, some growth stocks, especially from the retail sector, still ended the year deep in red territory, making them look cheap to buy right now.

In this article, I’ll highlight two such Canadian growth stocks you can buy today to expect healthy returns on investments, as they have the potential to make a big comeback in 2024.

Aritzia stock

The shares of the Vancouver-headquartered company, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), recovered by 16.4% in the December 2023 quarter. But the stock still ended the year with 42% losses. At the time of writing, ATZ stock trades at $26.27 per share with $2.9 billion in market capitalization.

If you don’t know it already, Aritzia is an integrated design house and fashion retailer. The company sells a diverse collection of clothing and accessories suitable for various styles and occasions through its e-commerce platform and 116 boutiques across Canada and the United States.

In the second quarter (ended in August 2023) of its fiscal year 2024, Aritzia’s sales rose 1.6% YoY (year over year) to $534.2 million. Despite challenging retail and consumer spending environments, the company posted an adjusted quarterly profit of $3.4 million against the Street analysts’ expectations of a $4.2 million loss.

Despite the ongoing challenges, Aritzia expects to post positive revenue growth in its full fiscal year 2024. Its continued expansion in the United States with strategic boutique openings and focus on sustainable growth, amidst a dynamic consumer environment, make this beaten-down stock look cheap to buy now to hold for the long term.

Canada Goose stock

Canada Goose Holdings (TSX:GOOS) is another struggling retail stock that I find undervalued to buy now. After ending 2023 with nearly 35% losses, the shares of this Toronto-headquartered apparel retailer haven’t seen much change this year so far and currently trades at $15.80 per share with a market cap of $1.6 billion. Besides its home market, Canada Goose also generates a significant portion of its revenue from international markets, including Asia, the United States, and Europe.

In the September 2023 quarter, Canada Goose reported a 1.4% YoY increase in its total revenue to $281.1 billion. Even as its wholesale revenue fell 10% from a year ago, a strong 15% gain in its direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales drove its total revenue higher. Despite higher costs, positive factors such as more contribution of its DTC channel sales in its total revenue and stronger pricing helped the Canadian retailer deliver an adjusted quarterly profit of $16.2 million, far better compared to analysts’ expectation of a $22.3 million net loss.

If interest rates are cut in 2024, this could lead to an increase in consumer spending. Such a scenario should provide a more favourable economic backdrop for this global luxury and lifestyle brand’s growth and help its share prices recover fast. These expectations make Canada Goose stock look cheap after it has lost more than 40% of its value in the last year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: 5 Top Canadian Stocks for 2024

| Robin Brown

New to investing and don't know where to start? Here's a five-stock Canadian portfolio that provides income, growth, and value.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Energy Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy No Matter What 2024 Brings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks are a strong buy in the next year, and even stronger beyond that. All while continually collecting…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Stocks for Beginners

Forget Apple: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Instead

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying some cheap yet fundamentally strong AI-focused stocks in 2024 could help you earn outstanding returns on investments in the…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks could see incredible movement in the year to come, never mind the next decade! So pay attention…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Seize the Day: Beginner Strategies for Stock Market Success in 2024!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Keep calm and stay consistent with these strategies and you're sure to have a winning stock portfolio in 2024 and…

Read more »

work from home
Stocks for Beginners

From Novice to Investor: Start Your Stock Market Journey This Year

| Kay Ng

Start investing in dividend stocks today to begin your journey towards long-term wealth creation. Be ready for excitement and volatility!

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Stocks for Beginners

Is it Too Late to Buy Royal Bank of Canada Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank stock (TSX:RY) is climbing closer to 52-week highs, leaving little time to get in on a great deal.…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

If I Were You, I’d Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Skyrocket

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The future looks bright for copper, but it could face some near-term issues that make these stocks still a steal…

Read more »