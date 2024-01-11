Home » Investing » 3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire

3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire

These tech stocks have a huge year ahead, but even more for those willing to buy at these levels and hold on for years to come.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset

Image source: Getty Images.

Tech stocks may have received a bad rap over the last couple of years, but that could certainly change in the very near future. Interest rates and inflation will eventually come down, and that could certainly be this year. With that in mind, investors will certainly shift their focus to growth stocks, and likely tech stocks once more.

So today, let’s look at three of these tech stocks that could make you a millionaire buying at these cheap levels. Especially if you hold for the next decade!

Enghouse Systems

First up we have Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH), which has proved to be able to achieve star status for mergers and acquisitions. The tech stock has been acquiring strong companies lately, with an attractive M&A environment coming into 2024 offering more opportunities for growth.

Most recently, the stock acquired Sonic Foundry’s Mediasite business for US$15.5 million in cash. They help organizations with recording, live streaming, and video management.

The stock ended the fourth quarter with $240 million in net cash, and can put that cash to use this year. Furthermore, it continues to ramp up its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings for more organic growth as well. Shares of the tech stock are up 25% in the last few months, but still down from 52-week highs.

Shopify

Another tech stock investors have likely already had on their radar, if not in their portfolio, is Shopify (TSX:SHOP). Shopify stock continues to surge after the impressive financial performance of the last year coupled with strong moves by the company. The company’s net loss of $525 million is a significant improvement from the $2.8 billion loss from earlier this year.

The commitment to cost cutting has definitely worked, and now the stock is looking for growth once more. Especially if a “soft landing” in the economy leads to more consumers getting back online once more, and gives merchants the ability to expand.

For now, shares of Shopify stock are back in the three-digit range. The tech stock has seen a remarkable 112% increase in the last year alone, and that should continue throughout this year as well. Especially in a market recovery.

OpenText

Another company that continues to look like a very attractive business these days is veteran tech stock OpenText (TSX:OTEX). OpenText stock made several moves in the last year that attracted investor attention. From investing in Micro Focus to artificial intelligence, and divesting what it didn’t need brought in US$2.3 billion to its books.

The stock is still set to outperform, even with shares up 30% in the last year alone. In fact, the stock looks more attractive than ever now that it has divested of what it doesn’t need to focus on what it does. The company is now coming off this as well as a strong last quarter, where revenue came in at US$1.5 billion, beating out analyst estimates.

MicroFocus is now looking ahead for 2024, and continuing to beat out expectations. The tech stock continues to have a solid long-term strategy of organic growth, and management will help this along. So while shares are up, there is certainly more room to run for OpenText stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

telehealth stocks
Tech Stocks

Could Well Health Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health stock has faltered lately, but revenue continues to grow rapidly as the company continues to digitize health care…

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Puja Tayal

Constellation Software stock made a new all-time high, growing 55% in the last 12 months. Is it a buy, hold,…

Read more »

Index funds
Tech Stocks

These 2 Stocks Might Be Getting a Little Too Expensive

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX tech stocks such as Kinaxis and Docebo trade at a lofty premium in 2024, despite their enviable growth rates.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Tech Stocks

Could Constellation Software Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation (TSX:CSU) stock has made millionaires before, and if analysts are correct, this could happen again!

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: A Big AI Moment in 2024?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock could be an AI dark horse for investors looking for a high-tech growth gem for the long…

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Tech Stocks

Could Shopify Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Shopify expected to grow its sales by 20% annually for the foreseeable future, is it the perfect stock to…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

Forget NVIDIA: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock Instead

| Andrew Button

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a very impressive growth stock, but EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) is arguably better.

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Where Will WELL Health Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Daniel Da Costa

With WELL Health stock trading ultra-cheap and below $4 a share, here's how much potential it has over the next…

Read more »