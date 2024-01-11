Home » Investing » Have $75,000 to Invest? Make an Average of $100/Week Tax-Free

Have $75,000 to Invest? Make an Average of $100/Week Tax-Free

If you can put together a portfolio of reliable dividend stocks like these three in your TFSA, you can earn a decent tax-free passive income.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Generating a passive income is one of the best feelings in the world. By simply putting your money to work, you can keep earning in your sleep. The best thing about earning a passive income is the ability to reinvest your earnings to leverage the power of compounding to accelerate your wealth growth.

If you can create a sizeable passive income stream in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), the best part about it is being able to enjoy that income without incurring taxes. While you can use the TFSA as an investment tool to hold various types of assets, dividend investing is the most straightforward method to create a passive income stream.

The key to finding reliable investments for this is buying high-quality and high-yielding dividend stocks. If the underlying dividend stocks offer growth potential through capital gains and dividend hikes, it can make your portfolio even more favourable to achieving long-term financial goals.

I will discuss three TSX dividend stocks you can consider for creating such a passive income portfolio with a hypothetical $75,000 in a TFSA.

Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSX:ADN) is a $304.3 million market capitalization Canadian supplier of frosty products, serving customers across Eastern Canada and the Northeastern US.

The company sells a wide range of wood products to an ever-expanding customer base, including sawlogs of hardwood and softwood, biomass by-products, pulpwood, and several more. Its diverse and constantly-in-demand products make for stable revenues.

Through sustainable forest management, the company maximizes its cash flows. The forestry industry is reputably stable, providing a solid long-term outlook for Acadian Timber. As of this writing, it trades for $17.69 per share, boasting a 6.56% dividend yield.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a $3.7 billion market capitalization Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) boasting over 170 strategically located properties in communities throughout Canada. It is a fully integrated commercial and residential REIT, generating most of its revenue through a high-quality tenant base that includes the likes of Walmart.

Canada has no shortage of Walmart locations. In the current economic climate, the company’s stores provide excellent prices for groceries, necessities, and various goods. With the tenant’s business strong, SmartCentres REIT enjoys terrific occupancy rates and rental income. As of this writing, SmartCentres REIT trades for $25.26 per share, boasting a 7.32% dividend yield.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is a $77.2 billion market capitalization giant in the Canadian financial services sector. Headquartered in Toronto, Scotiabank is one of Canada’s Big Six Banks. It has solid domestic operations and an international segment slated to drive stellar growth in the coming years.

Not spared by the broader market uncertainty, Scotiabank stock has seen its share prices decline. While that might be alarming for some, the bank is well-capitalized to navigate the slump and bounce back strong. As of this writing, Scotiabank stock trades for $63.62 per share. Due to its lower share prices, it boasts an inflated 6.66% dividend yield that you can lock into your self-directed TFSA portfolio today.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Bank of Nova Scotia made the list!

Foolish takeaway

After the 2024 update, the cumulative contribution room for a TFSA active since the account’s inception stands at $95,000. Out of that, if you have a hypothetical $75,000 in contribution room available and that much capital to invest in dividend stocks, you would need to average a 6.9% dividend yield to earn $5,200 per year, translating to $100 per week in tax-free dividend income.

If we were to divide the $75,000 across ADN stock, BNS stock, and SRU.UN, here’s what the hypothetical portfolio for generating $100 per week might look like:

CompanyRecent PriceAmount AllocatedDividend YieldAnnual Payout
ADN$17.69$20,000.006.56%$1,312.00
SRU.UN$25.26$35,000.007.32%$2,562.00
BNS$63.62$20,000.006.66%$1,332.00
Total Annual Payout$5,206.00
Total Weekly Payout$100.11

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

The Top 2 Dividend Stocks I’d Consider Buying in January 2024

| Adam Othman

As another year of stock market investing comes into full swing, these two TSX dividend stocks will find their way…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Buy 800 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $2,047 in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Passive income gives you regular earnings from multiple sources without working for it. This dividend stock is a good passive-income…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Slate Grocery REIT Stock: Buy, Sell or Hold?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Dividend investors should grab Slate Grocery REIT’s 9.6% distribution yield before it goes away in 2024.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Passive-Income Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

| Joey Frenette

Investors looking to give themselves a nice raise should consider SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and another great income play!

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a large-cap clean energy company growing at an enviable pace while trading at a cheap valuation.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today 

| Puja Tayal

The start of 2024 brings optimism around real estate stocks, as investors expect interest rate cuts. Now is the time…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How To Earn $88 Per Month in Your TFSA Portfolio

| Puja Tayal

The CRA has increased the TFSA limit to $7,000 for 2024. Your $7,000 can give you a monthly passive income…

Read more »