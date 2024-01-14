Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Passive-Income Strategy: Buy 500 Shares for $1,500 in Earnings

Passive-Income Strategy: Buy 500 Shares for $1,500 in Earnings

A high-yield real estate stock can transform a small investment into a substantial quarterly passive income.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Dividend investing is a tried-and-true way to generate income if you have money but prefer minimal effort. This passive-income strategy can build wealth or a considerable nest egg if done over a longer time frame. However, it would help to exercise caution when choosing stocks and dividend offers.

High yields are only sometimes excellent or suitable investments because the risk-return trade-off principle also applies in the stock market. It means that the higher the yield, the higher the risk and vice-versa. But how high should a dividend yield be? The answer depends on your risk tolerance.

Enticing investing

Wall Financial (TSX:WFC) appeals to income investors for its over-the-top dividend yield. The $628.2 million real estate investment and development company invests in residential (single and multi-family housing) and commercial income-producing properties and then manages or sells them. Its activities are mainly in Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland.

If you invest today, the share price is $19.41, while the dividend yield is an eye-popping 15.46%. Assuming you buy 500 shares, your $9,750 investment transforms into annual earnings of $1,500.39, or $375.10 quarterly, with no sweat.  

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) pays the highest dividend among the Big Six banks, but its 6.67% yield pales compared to Wall Financial. Despite the wide disparity, conservative and risk-averse investors will say large-cap stocks are safer investment options than small-cap stocks.

Still, Wall Financial isn’t entirely a losing proposition if the primary consideration is performance. In 2023, amid inflationary pressures and massive headwinds, the stock outperformed the big bank stocks and the TSX. WFC delivered a 64.5% total return.

The momentum has carried over in 2024. As of January 10, 2024, the year-to-date gain is 2.43% versus the TSX’s 0.15%. Moreover, over six decades of corporate existence lends confidence to invest in the stock. Besides the mixed-use residential and commercial properties, the portfolio includes preserved heritage buildings.    

Financial results

In the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 2024 (three months ending October 31, 2023), total revenue increased 8.2% to $123.17 million versus Q3 fiscal 2023. However, net earnings declined 53.4% year over year to $21.68 million. Management said the drop was primarily due to a gain on the sale of an investment property in the prior period ($30.3 million) offset by an overall increase in earnings from operations.

Other notable business highlights during the quarter were increased revenue and income from the rental apartment operations, lower vacancy rates, and higher rental rates on increased tenant turnover. The company also notes higher earnings from hotel operations due to higher occupancy and average daily rates.

Might be a dividend trap

Market experts warn against buying stocks solely on dividend yield. Some companies with outrageous yields readjust payouts or implement dividend cuts due to declining earnings or financial struggles.   

Wall Financial is hard to resist, but it’s advisable to wait for the Q4 and full fiscal 2024 financial results before investing. The stock could be a dividend trap in the making and not a buying opportunity if earnings can’t cover or sustain the very hefty dividend yield.    

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Dividend Stocks

Down 16% in a Year, Is Magna Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna (TSX:MG) stock has fallen 16% in the last year but has started to climb recently. So, is it time…

Read more »

Beware of bad investing advice.
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock I Wouldn’t Touch With a 10-Foot Pole — and Here’s Why

| Puja Tayal

We discuss stocks worth buying. But it is also important to know which stocks to avoid. This one could be…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

4.28% Monthly Dividends: The Stock That Keeps Giving

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One prominent real estate stock will keep giving monthly dividends, regardless of the economic environment.

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Tourmaline Oil have the potential to deliver market-beating gains to shareholders.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

Buy 50 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $2,342/Year in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Picking up this dividend stock and holding it long term has proven successful in the past, and should prove even…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

CRA 2024: Don’t Lose Out on the Big TFSA Change

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The $500 increase in the TFSA limit in 2024 means accountholders can set aside more money to produce tax-free income.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

The 7% Dividend Stock Set to Dominate The TSX

| Puja Tayal

A Dividend Aristocrat caught in the bearish momentum last year is set to dominate the TSX in 2024. It is…

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

Underpriced and Overlooked: 2 Canadian Stocks Ready to Rally

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two overlooked and underpriced Canadian stocks are well-positioned for a breakout in 2024.

Read more »