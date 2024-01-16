Home » Investing » Growth, Dividends, and Defensiveness: 3 Stocks to Hold Through 2024 and Beyond

Growth, Dividends, and Defensiveness: 3 Stocks to Hold Through 2024 and Beyond

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another dividend/value play are looking like solid buys right now.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
potted green plant grows up in arrow shape

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been a somewhat mixed new year for stocks thus far, with the first week bringing worth a jolt of bearishness before settling (at least for the most part) in the second week. Indeed, it’ll be interesting to see where stocks go from here as various market strategists offer their differing views for the new year. As is typical, we have a tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears. Who will win out? That’ll be a surprise, as always!

For investors, it can pay dividends to pay less merit to those shallow near-term market predictions. At the end of the day, nobody knows where the market is heading tomorrow, next week, or even the next month. What we do know is markets tend to go higher over the long term (think over the span of many years). And if you’re a young investor looking to get paid to invest for the next 10 years and beyond, you don’t need to overreact to a hot or cold market.

In fact, you can maybe add to a position on weakness and just wait things out when stocks get a tad ahead of themselves. Heck, you may even wish to trim if the market price of a stock you hold has surged well above your projection of its true worth (or intrinsic value).

As it stands, I believe markets aren’t cheap or expensive. Sure, 2023 was a magnificent year for stocks. But with the broader S&P 500 barely nudging past all-time highs and the TSX Index still more than 4% from its own high, I’d argue there’s still value out there if you know where to look!

In this piece, we’ll look at two stocks that I believe offer value, dividends, and defensive traits that could pay off big time should Canada’s economy fall into a recession in 2024.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) recently flirted with new all-time highs at around $105 and change. It’s a breakout that has been years in the making, and though shares retreated over 1% on Monday’s quiet session of trade, I believe QSR stock is a great buy to play the breakout. Indeed, QSR stock has been under pressure for many years prior to mid-2022. With smart managers learning the ropes in the high-growth fast-food world, I believe QSR could make up for lost time in 2024.

With a new “International” segment and four brands with explosive international potential (Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs), I view QSR stock as a stealth growth play priced as a value play. At 26.8 times trailing price-to-earnings and a 2.79% dividend yield, QSR stock stands out as a gem hiding in plain sight.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) stock is also close to new heights, with shares hovering just south of the $300 level. Undoubtedly, many analysts view McDonald’s stock as a great buy for the new year. Whether or not we encounter a recession, McDonald’s is a leader that has the tools to continue steering the broader industry into new waters.

I’m a big fan of the golden arches and the juicy 2.28% dividend yield. Additionally, the stock isn’t all too expensive, given it’s one of the bluest blue chips out there! The stock trades at 25.9 times trailing price to earnings. It’s not a deep value, but it’s a great long-term play, nonetheless.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in McDonald's and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks That Pay Cash Monthly

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These monthly dividend stocks offer not just passive income from dividends but also returns, as these sectors continue to recover.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could pay you for life? Check out these two dividend stocks!

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$10 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest (TSX:NWH.UN) stock was once the one to beat, yet now shares are quite beaten back. But is now the…

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’d Buy With a $7,000 TFSA Contribution

| Aditya Raghunath

Long-term TFSA investors can consider adding dividend growth stocks such as Jamieson Wellness to their equity portfolio in 2024.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

These two tech stocks might have a big year ahead of them in 2024 and are too attractively priced to…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

| Kay Ng

Here are a few dividend stocks you should take a closer look at for good income and long-term total returns…

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Dividend Stocks

Couche-Tard Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Aditya Raghunath

Alimentation Couche-Tard is one of the hottest TSX stocks generating sizeable returns to shareholders in the last two decades.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Need Passive Income: Turn $20,000 Into $1,000 Each Year

| Aditya Raghunath

High-dividend TSX stocks such as Enbridge allow you to create a passive stream of income for life.

Read more »