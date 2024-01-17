Home » Investing » 2 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $100

2 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $100

You should view TD Bank (TSX:TD) and another top dividend stock as passive-income gems in this environment.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks are a great investment for long-term investors who could use a nice passive-income boost. Undoubtedly, it can be a tough task to get any sort of raise from your work, even as inflation drives up the cost of living to borderline absurd levels. In any case, you can put your money to work for you, with income that flows in on a frequent (typically quarterly) basis.

Indeed, picture getting a nice dividend cheque in the mail. Though that’s no longer how dividends are paid (everything’s digital), I think it’s a great feeling to have just a bit of income (especially ever-increasing income from dividend raises) coming in on a passive basis.

With rates likely peaking out, I believe today’s slate of high-yield dividend stocks is way too cheap right now. Sure, growth is “in” again, as investors push hard to get back into their favourite tech-driven growth plays. And though your average 4% yielder is likely far less innovative and growthy than a firm that doesn’t pay a dividend, I think the former could outperform the latter on the front of returns.

Great dividends in Canada are begging to be bought and held

Here in Canada, income investors have been spoiled with somewhat larger dividends, at least compared to many U.S. stocks. Though U.S. firms may be growthier, I’m sure the appetite for buybacks also plays a big role in why Canada’s dividend payers tend to be slightly more generous on average.

Just have a look at the Canadian banks. They’re rich with yield right now. And I think they could offer gains in combination with their juicy payouts over the next five years, even with such a hazy macro climate.

Without further ado, here are two intriguing bank stocks to get great dividends after recently slumping in 2024:

Scotiabank

As a passive-income investor, how could you not be intrigued by Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) and its massive 6.76% dividend yield? The stock is off to a slow start for 2024, down just shy of 1%, while the rest of the bank stocks feel the full force of the industry headwinds.

I think a large reason why Scotiabank stands to be less rattled than the peer group is due to the damage that’s already in the books. The stock is already down over 25% from its all-time high, even when considering the strong finish to last year.

At $62 and change, I view Scotiabank as a deep value play in the banking scene that many may be discounting and overlooking. At 10.88 times trailing price to earnings, the internationally diversified Canadian bank looks to be one of the most interesting high-yield dividend plays to kick off the new year.

TD Bank

Speaking of slow starts to the year, we have TD Bank (TSX:TD), which is actually down more than 6% year to date. It’s only been two weeks of trading, but the stock has found a way to gravitate lower. Indeed, of late, TD has underperformed the peer group.

However, I believe shares are still worth picking up while the yield is over 5%. TD isn’t just another run-of-the-mill bank. In fact, I still view it as one of the best-managed and perhaps most innovative financials in Canada.

Recently, the firm received two notable 2024 Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Innovation Awards. It’s the third time it got recognition from BIG. As it continues digitizing, I believe more awards will be in the cards in the future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking for value on the TSX? These three winning stocks are all trading at must-buy prices right now.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

CP Rail Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Joey Frenette

CP Rail (TSX:CP) is a cheap blue chip that could have a lot going for it in 2024 and 2025.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Dividend stocks like Enbridge and Fortis are reliable investments to generate worry-free income.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

Down 25% and 30%, These Monster Dividend Stocks Could Be Picking Up Steam

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices and high yields, these two dividend stocks are excellent buys for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Could BCE Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

| Daniel Da Costa

With BCE consistently generating billions in cash flow and paying an attractive dividend, here's why it's an ideal stock to…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks That Pay Cash Monthly

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These monthly dividend stocks offer not just passive income from dividends but also returns, as these sectors continue to recover.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could pay you for life? Check out these two dividend stocks!

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$10 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest (TSX:NWH.UN) stock was once the one to beat, yet now shares are quite beaten back. But is now the…

Read more »