Home » Investing » Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks — Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks — Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

Follow Cathie Wood and invest in these two high-growth tech stocks, allowing you to benefit from outsized gains.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background

Image source: Getty Images

Cathie Wood is among the most famous investors on Wall Street today. Wood primarily invests in high-growth companies with cutting-edge technologies that have the potential to deliver outsized gains to shareholders over time.

Investing in growth stocks is quite risky, as was evident during the bear market of 2022. Due to steep valuations surrounding tech stocks, several companies saw their market caps fall by more than 50%.

Wood’s flagship fund, the Ark Innovation ETF, fell roughly 65% in 2022. But as market sentiment improved, the exchange-traded fund (ETF) soared 67% in 2023.

So, if you have a high-risk appetite, here are two Cathie Wood stocks you can consider buying today.

Nu Holdings stock

A Brazil-based company, Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) offers digital banking services. Nu Holdings is the parent company of Nubank, an online bank that has gained massive traction in Brazil.

Valued at US$43 billion by market cap, Nu Holdings has recorded sales of almost US$5 billion in the last 12 months and continues to grow at an enviable pace.

Nu increased sales by 53% year over year in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023. Its revenue growth was driven by an 18% increase in average revenue per customer and a 27% growth in total customers. Due to an asset-light model, Nu’s gross profit rose over 100% year over year in Q3 while net income grew by 400%. Moreover, Nu has reported an adjusted net income for five consecutive quarters.

Analysts expect Nu Holdings to grow revenue by 35% to US$10.7 billion while earnings growth is forecast at 67% in 2024. So, priced at four times sales and 23 times forward earnings, Nu stock is very cheap and has massive upside potential.

Nu can continue to expand and diversify its revenue streams while gaining market share in other Latin American markets, including Mexico and Colombia. It can also target growth in other developed economies in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

MercadoLibre stock

Another Brazil-based company, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is valued at US$84.5 billion by market cap. Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre went public in 2007 and has since returned a whopping 5,900% to shareholders, easily thumping the broader markets.

MercadoLibre is an e-commerce company operating in 18 countries, including Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

Similar to other e-commerce companies, the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a tailwind for MercadoLibre, allowing it to enjoy triple-digit sales growth for five consecutive quarters. While revenue growth has decelerated, the company still increased sales by 69% year over year in Q3 of 2023.

MELI’s fintech business is a key driver for the company, as total payment volume grew 121% year over year in Q3. In addition to online payments and other financial services, the fintech business also has a growing credit business.

Wall Street expects sales to grow from US$10.54 billion in 2022 to US$17.4 billion in 2024. Its adjusted earnings are forecast to widen from US$9.53 to US$34.26 in this period. So, priced at 49 times forward earnings, MELI stock might seem expensive. However, its stellar growth estimates make MercadoLibre a top growth stock to own in 2024.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MercadoLibre and Nu. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Forget Nvidia: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Nvidia stock is richly priced. Any small surprises could trigger amplified volatility in 2024. Risk-averse investors may buy this AI…

Read more »

Workers use a microscope to do medical research in a modern laboratory.
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cathie Wood's investments continue to focus on innovation, but the popular investor hasn't forgotten to find a great deal as…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Commerce Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock is up 16% in the last year but still far away from all-time highs. Yet investors would…

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

Here’s Why Constellation Software Is a No-Brainer Tech Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Despite its stellar returns, Constellation Software stock trades at a reasonable valuation today, making it a top investment for shareholders.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

This Tech Stock Is up 57% in a Year: Does it Have 20% More to Go?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation (TSX:CSU) stock saw record levels of acquisitions and hit all-time highs for its share price. But more is on…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy WELL Health Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 60% from all-time highs, WELL Health stock trades at a significant discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

work from home
Tech Stocks

Here’s Why WELL Health Is a No-Brainer Growth Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

With significant growth potential over the coming years and a cheap valuation today, WELL Health stock is certainly a no-brainer…

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Tech Stocks

CRA: This Tax Break Can Help You Save Serious Money in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Use the savings from tax credits to gain exposure to quality index funds and stocks such as CrowdStrike.

Read more »