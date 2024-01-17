Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This Index Fund

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This Index Fund

An S&P 500 Index ETF is the perfect ways for beginners to learn investing.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
Index funds

Image source: Getty Images

Are you at a loss about how to pick the best stocks? Join the club. The truth is, consistently selecting winning stocks is a challenging feat, even for seasoned investors.

It’s a high-risk game, as evidenced by the unfortunate saga of those still bagholding Gamestop (NYSE:GME) shares in 2024, long after the initial meme stock frenzy of January 2021 died down. This scenario underscores the potential downside of trying to outsmart the market based on hype.

For beginners in the investment world, there’s a far more straightforward and less risky path to stock market participation: investing in the S&P 500 Index via an exchange-traded fund (ETF). Here’s how this strategy works and proof that it beats the majority of investors.

Why invest in the S&P 500?

The S&P 500 is not just a random assortment of stocks; it’s a carefully curated group of 500 companies selected to represent the largest and most influential businesses in the United States.

This selection spans all 11 sectors of the economy, providing a comprehensive snapshot of America’s corporate landscape. Managed by a committee and based on specific rules, the S&P 500 is designed to be a barometre of the overall U.S. stock market and, by extension, the economy.

One of the key features of the S&P 500 is its market capitalization weighting. This means that the size of each company in the index is proportionate to its market capitalization (share price x shares outstanding)—ergo, the larger a company’s market value, the more weight it holds in the index.

This approach ensures that as companies grow and become more successful, their influence within the index increases. Over time, this has allowed the index to benefit from the momentum of its top-performing companies, as the most successful businesses rise to prominence within the index.

The performance of the S&P 500 is a testament to its robustness and the difficulty of outperforming it. According to the latest SPIVA (S&P Indices Versus Active) update, over the last 15 years, a staggering 92.2% of all U.S. large-cap funds have underperformed the S&P 500.

This statistic is particularly revealing, considering these funds are managed by professional investors whose sole job is to try and beat the market. If the vast majority of these professionals can’t consistently outperform the S&P 500, the challenge becomes even more daunting for the average retail investor.

My index ETF of choice

This difficulty in beating the S&P 500 underscores why it is such a popular choice for both individual and institutional investors. It offers a blend of diversification, representation of market leaders, and a proven track record of solid performance.

For the average investor, especially those who may not have the time or resources to conduct extensive stock research, investing in an S&P 500 index fund is a pragmatic, efficient way to participate in the stock market’s growth with a lower risk of underperformance.

I like BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:ZSP). This ETF tracks the index by buying and holding the required stocks in their correct proportions, saving you the hassle of manually doing it yourself.

Best of all, ZSP charges an expense ratio of just 0.09%. For $9 in annual fees on a $10,000 investment, you gain exposure to 500 leading U.S. stocks. That’s quite a bargain!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Transform Your Savings Into Earnings: Stock Market Basics for Newbies

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how you can kick-start your investing journey with just two low-cost ETFs.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Stocks for Beginners

Forget Cameco Stock: This Stock is Poised for a Potential Bull Run in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock (TSX:CCO) may be the biggest uranium producer, but it may not be the best if you're looking for…

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

Could Bombardier Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stock has seen immense growth in the last year, but could double in share price if analysts have…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy Couche-Tard Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

ATD (TSX:ATD) stock has seen shares increase substantially in the last year, but if its five-year plan is correct, there…

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Stocks for Beginners

Is Bombardier Stock a Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bombardier stock (TSX:BBD.B) has been surging in share price, but analysts believe there is more room to run in a…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This all-in-one ETF provides a comprehensive investment portfolio perfect for beginners

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

Easy Stock Market Strategies for Beginners

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

New investors can do so much better than keeping their cash on the sidelines. All it takes is following these…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Is Slate Grocery REIT a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Slate stock (TSX:SGR.UN) seemed unstoppable, until inflation and interest rates rose. Now, what should investors do with the stock?

Read more »