Home » Investing » 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Start a Growing Passive Income Steam

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Start a Growing Passive Income Steam

Start a growing passive income stream with top dividend stocks like Fortis.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Investors planning to start a growing passive income stream could consider investing in the shares of dividend-paying companies with a strong track record of paying and growing their dividends in all market conditions. Further, these companies should have well-established businesses and a growing earnings base to support their future payouts. 

Against this backdrop, let’s look at three fundamentally strong dividend stocks that can generate a growing passive income stream.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of the top stocks to start a passive income stream that will grow with you. With a stellar track record of dividend growth, this oil and natural gas company is a dependable bet. Recently, it raised its quarterly dividend to $1 per share, resulting in a yield exceeding 4.7% based on the January 18 closing price of $84.49. Notably, Canadian Natural Resources has consistently elevated its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

What sets Canadian Natural Resources apart is its remarkable dividend growth rate. The company has increased its dividend at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% in the last 24 years. 

Looking ahead, its solid asset base, high-value reserves, cost control strategies, and sound financial standing position it favourably for generating substantial earnings and cash flows. This, in turn, will empower Canadian Natural Resources to boost shareholder value through increased dividend payments.

Enbridge 

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is undoubtedly a top-quality dividend stock, reflected in its impressive dividend payment history and ability to increase the same regardless of the market conditions. The company transports oil and gas and has a growing portfolio of renewables. It remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through consistent dividend payments and offers a compelling yield of 7.6%.

It’s worth highlighting that Enbridge has consistently raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Moreover, its dividend sports a 29-year CAGR of 10%, the highest among its peers. The company also maintained and increased its dividend during the pandemic when several energy giants either reduced or suspended their payouts. 

Enbridge’s highly diversified income streams, high asset utilization rate, power-purchase agreements, and cost-of-service tolling arrangements position it well to grow its distributable cash flows (DCF) and offer higher dividend payments. Furthermore, its multi-billion secured capital projects and strategic acquisitions will likely drive its earnings and payouts. Enbridge has a target dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70% of DCF, which is sustainable. 

Fortis 

Investors looking to create a growing passive income portfolio shouldn’t miss Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock. This low-volatility stock is famous for paying and growing its dividend for decades. To be precise, Fortis, which operates a low-risk utility business, has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Moreover, as Fortis earns almost all of its earnings through regulated assets, its payouts remain well protected. 

The company plans to expand its rate base in the future, which will drive its earnings and dividend payments. For instance, Fortis expects its rate base to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% and reach $49.4 billion by 2028. It expects to grow its dividend by 4 to 6% annually during the same period. 

Fortis offers a yield of 4.4% near the current price levels, which is well protected. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Forget the 4% Rule: Here’s What You Should Really Be Looking at During Retirement

| Kay Ng

Instead of using the 4% rule right off the bat, retirees should try to maximize their income generation with some…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Dividend ETFs Could Be a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Andrew Walker

A covered-call ETF might be attractive for investors seeking high-yield monthly income.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks Have Plenty of Room to Run

| Andrew Walker

Top Canadian dividend stocks still look cheap today for TFSA and RRSP investors.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $5,000 for Safe Passive Income in 2024

| Robin Brown

Do you have $5,000 and like the idea of earning regular cash off it? Here are some ideas how to…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Wondering How Much CPP You’ll Get? You Might Be Missing the Bigger Picture

| Kay Ng

Get your money working for you ASAP by investing in solid dividend stocks that could increase your dividend income through…

Read more »

risk/reward
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Stocks Carry a Lot of Risk But Their Upside Is Huge

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks are attractive options in 2024 for their huge upside potential but are not without business risks.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Warren Buffett is among the most followed investors on Wall Street. Here are five Warren Buffett stocks you can consider…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Wouldn't it be nice to earn tax-free passive monthly income in your Tax-Free Savings Account? These are promising candidates.

Read more »