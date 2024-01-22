Home » Investing » 2 TFSA Stock Picks With Explosive Potential

2 TFSA Stock Picks With Explosive Potential

Two stocks with explosive potential are excellent picks for TFSA investors looking to maximize tax-free money growth.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

Some say stocks’ performance in January reflects an index’s performance for the rest of the year. Thus far, the TSX is down 0.25% year to date. Nevertheless, market analysts are optimistic that the start of interest rate cuts anytime this year could trigger a bull run.

But even without the rate cuts, Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) and ADF Group (TSX:DRX) have stormed out of the gate. Both stocks are ideal holdings in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for their explosive potential.

Strong end-market demand growth

Badger delivered a market-beating return in 2023 at +56% versus the TSX’s +8.12%. As of this writing, the stock trades at $46.32 per share and is up 13.78% year to date. The 1.49% dividend is likewise safe, given the 42.18% payout ratio.

However, if you’re unfamiliar with the business, the $1.6 billion company provides non-destructive excavating and related services in North America. Badger’s diverse customer base covers the infrastructure industry, including construction, energy, industrial, telecommunications, and transportation.

Besides being the only vertically integrated, non-destructive excavation service provider, Badger boasts the largest hydrovac fleet in the region. Management expects the growing end-market demand to support sustainable revenue growth. The business thrives, as evidenced by the record revenue in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023.

In the three months ending September 30, 2023, total revenue rose 20% to US$195.55 million versus Q3 2022. Badger’s president and chief executive officer (CEO), Robert Blackadar, said the quarterly results indicate continued business growth through a busy construction season.

Notably, net earnings increased 60.4% year over year to US$23.28 million. On a year-to-date basis (first three quarters), the net earnings of US$37 million were 162.7% higher than a year ago.

Increasing revenues through its sales and national accounts commercial strategy is an ongoing concern. Badger can capture pricing opportunities and maximize asset utilization throughout its branch network in major urban centres with strong end-market demand growth.

Badger sees the need for near and long-term reinvestment in North America’s critical infrastructure. The company notes that new infrastructure to support sustainable energy technologies is a growing trend across its operating footprint.

Bright business outlook

ADF was a high-flyer last year and is likely to repeat in 2024. At $7.37 per share (pays 0.27% dividend), the year-to-date gain is 6.50%, while the trailing one-year price return is 235.75%. Had you invested $6,500 one year ago, your money would be worth $22,811.90 today.

The $240.55 million company operates in North America’s metal fabrication industry, handling highly technically complex mega projects. It specializes in assembling heavy steel built-ups and caters to the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. ADF recently secured a combined new large-scale contract in Canada and the U.S. worth $234 million.

Given the impressive financial results in the first three quarters of 2023, ADF’s business outlook is brighter than bright. Total revenue and net income climbed 21.7% and 115.3% year over year to $242.6 million and $27.1 million. ADF’s board chairman and CEO, Jean Paschini, said the numerous projects under negotiations remain very active, ensuring continued growth of the order backlog.

Maximize tax-free money growth

Badger and ADF are profitable prospects for TFSA investors. Use your new contribution limit or available contribution room to maximize the tax-free money growth feature of the investment account.   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Invest $533 Each Month to Create $588.96 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want stable passive income, don't invest every penny you have. Instead, keep it safe and stable for long-term…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Could CNR Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian National Railway stock could've minted new millionaires since 1995. Could it create more wealth for new investors?

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn an Enormous Passive Income That the CRA Can’t Tax

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors can consider holding quality TSX dividend stocks to create tax-free passive income for life.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians with limited capital can confidently invest in 5 low-priced stocks with solid growth potential.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Dream: 6.84% Returns to Fuel Your Income Goals

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A big bank stock with the highest yield in the industry is a dividend dream for income investors.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Buy This TSX Stock for Reliable Monthly Dividend Income

| Adam Othman

Consider adding this monthly dividend stock to your self-directed TFSA for monthly and tax-free passive income.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Cash Should You Invest to Earn $300/Month?

| Robin Brown

Wondering how much cash you need to earn $300/month of passive income? Here's an idea of how much you will…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Investing FOMO? Don’t Make a Hasty Mistake With Your 2024 TFSA Contribution

| Kay Ng

Investing stocks early in the year, doesn't necessarily get you the best prices. So, plan before you make your 2024…

Read more »