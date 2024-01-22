5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

The Toronto Stock Exchange is investor-friendly, so newbies or people with investment appetites but limited capital are welcome to participate. There are buying opportunities with price ranges between $1.50 to $10. You can invest $500 confidently in five stocks with competitive advantages such as niche markets.

Top-of-mind choice

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), Canada’s largest owner and operator of outpatient health clinics, is a top-of-mind choice of growth investors. At $4.25 per share, the total return in 5 years is 949.4% (59.9% CAGR).

The $1 billion multi-channel digital health company continually expands to meet industry demand. Performance-wise, WELL has achieved 19 consecutive quarters of record revenue performance. Market analysts’ 12-month average price target is $8.13, a 91.3% upside potential.

Enduring business

Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI) is a pure dividend play. At $5.52 per share, the dividend yield of this consumer staples stock is 6.52%. Don’t expect much on price appreciation, although a $500 investment transforms into $8.15 in quarterly dividends ($32.60 per year). Your recurring passive streams could grow if you purchase more shares.

The $580 million company operates cane sugar refineries and produces sugar and maple products. Its President and CEO, Mike Walton, said management is positioning the business for long-term health and success. Rogers Sugar will spend about $70 million this year for its production and logistics capacity expansion project in Eastern Canada.

Monthly payout

Income investors love H&R (TSX:HR.UN) for its hefty yield and monthly payouts. At $9.83 per share, you can partake in the 6.10% dividend. The $2.8 million real estate investment trust (REIT) owns and operates residential, industrial, office, and retail properties in Canada and the US.

Despite the high interest rate environment, the performance of all its property classes remained strong. H&R’s net income in Q3 2023 reached $37.6 million versus a $121.5 million net loss in Q3 2022. For 2024, the growth-oriented REIT will focus more on residential and industrial properties to create sustainable long-term shareholder value.

Connected safety technology

Blackline Safety (TSX:BLN) is slowly rising in prominence and could soar higher in 2024. The $296.8 million company provides connected safety devices and predictive analytics globally. At $4.08 per share, the year-to-date gain is 14.9%, while the trailing one-year price return is 100%.

In fiscal 2023 (12 months ending October 31, 2023), revenue topped $100 million, while net loss thinned 52.4% year over year to $25.5 million. Its CEO and Chairman, Cody Slater, said Blackline is transformed and on the path to profitability. It should deliver top-line growth in the future and generate significant profits in the long run.

Niche player

Quarterhill (TSX:QTRH) flies under the radar but has visible growth potential because it’s a niche player. The $221.6 million company provides tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. The tech stock trades at only $1.84 per share but should rise from obscurity soon.

Besides the growing revenue and revenue backlog in the first three quarters of 2023, Quarterhill continues to win contracts and launch new services. Newly appointed CEO Chuck Myers said Quarterhill will focus on growing the world-class ITS franchises and capitalize on favourable growth trends to generate robust cash flows.

Myth busted

Many affluent individuals, including the ultra-rich, invest in stocks, but to say the market is exclusive to them is a myth. An investment of $500 is enough to start the money-making journey.