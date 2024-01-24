Here are three of the top Canadian growth stocks investors betting on declining interest rates may want to consider for the next rally.

3 Growth Stocks Worth Buying Now if You Think Interest Rates Will Drop

The process of exploring investment opportunities in the stock market often gets confusing due to several factors, and one significant factor is the movement of interest rates.

If you’re anticipating a decline in interest rates, there are specific stocks that may align well with your expectations. In this context, I’ll discuss three growth stocks that are worth considering right now.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a prominent cloud-based e-commerce platform designed for small- and medium-sized businesses. It allows its businesses to operate through mobile storefronts, sales channel management on the web, social media, marketplaces, and pop-up shops. Headquartered in Canada, Shopify operates in multiple countries, including Ireland, Singapore, and the United States.

In 2022, the stock faced challenges. However, the stock has since rebounded in 2023, witnessing a remarkable 111% surge in its stock price. Recently, Shopify announced an alliance with Manhattan Associates to enable retailers to create an exceptional, unified omnichannel shopping platform to provide amazing shopping experiences to their customers.

Now, the company is looking forward to implementing new profit-making strategies to find a middle ground between fostering growth and ensuring profitability.

WELL Health Technologies

Well Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), incorporated in 2010 is one of the largest healthcare companies in Canada. It owns and manages a collection of primary healthcare clinics that provide a range of healthcare services. The company’s business includes Electronic Medical Records (EMR), cybersecurity, billing and revenue cycle management solutions, MyHealth, digital apps, and corporate or shared services.

Importantly, these businesses can be further classified into three sub-categories: omnichannel patient services (primary), omnichannel patient services (specialized), and virtual services.

Currently, WELL Health is focusing on capital efficient and profitable growth, it has incorporated a cost optimization strategy with a focus on improving the operating cash flow and cost efficiency throughout the organization.

Indeed, 2023 was a remarkable year for WELL Health Technologies. The company experienced substantial growth, with record-breaking earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and revenues. Notably, what led to this growth was the proactive engagement of doctors and clinic owners nationwide seeking support from WELL in managing their clinics. This surge in inbound interest in the owned or operated healthcare business resulted in an unmatched boost in the organic growth of this company.

Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) is a cloud-based company offering point-of-sale software and a Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Lightspeed provides customers with the necessary tools to interact with consumers, facilitate payments, handle operational aspects, and help it expand its businesses. Notably, the company distributes its platform directly through a sales force operating in various countries, including the Netherlands, United States, Australia, and Canada.

Recently, Lightspeed Commerce shared a new report about how people buy food at restaurants on New Year’s Eve. This report gives insights into the chances for American bars and restaurants to make more sales during the holiday season.

Using such advanced insights in the Lightspeed Restaurant platform, the company intends to turn data into helpful strategies. Thus, these strategies will help restaurants grow faster, give customers great experiences, and become popular choices in their industry.

Bottom line

For investors betting on a rapid drop in interest rates in 2024 and 2025, former high-flying growth stocks could get their mojo back. Accordingly, for Canadian investors looking for ways to play this rally, these three companies stand out as top options.