Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » New Investor? Buy These 3 Growth Stocks

New Investor? Buy These 3 Growth Stocks

If you are new to investing and looking for a mix of quality and growth stocks, here are three diverse stocks that still have long growth runways ahead.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
potted green plant grows up in arrow shape

Image source: Getty Images

If you are new to investing, Canada has quite a few high-quality growth stocks. Canadian growth stocks can be found in an array of industries and sectors.

Likewise, you don’t always need massive growth to earn strong returns on your investment. In fact, sometimes stable growth, expanding margins/profits, a strong product/service mix, and a cheap valuation (or a growing valuation multiple) can enhance long-term returns.

If you are wondering what Canadian stocks could help grow your capital over the long term, here are three to consider today.

A fast-paced finance stock

Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) has been one of Canada’s fastest-growing stocks. Last year, it grew revenues and normalized earnings per share by a respective 75% and 22%. It is expected to grow those metrics by a respective 72% and 43% in 2023.

Propel is a non-prime lender. It operates mainly in the United States. However, it has just started a lending platform in Canada. The company has proprietary technology that enables it to underwrite small loans to consumers quickly, effectively, and profitably. It offers its services through banks and third-party financial providers. It also has its own lending platforms and brands.

Despite its strong growth and a strong stock recovery over the past year (up 137%), this stock only has a market cap of $580 million. Likewise, it only trades for nine times its project 2024 earnings. It has a significant room for growth ahead.

A boring but growing retail chain

Propel is a bit on the risky side. So, if you want more of a steady growth stalwart, you may want to look at Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD). While it has only grown revenues by a 7% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in the past five years, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) has risen by a 14% CAGR.

The company has been buying back stock aggressively, so earnings per share has increased even faster with a 17.8% CAGR. This company has many initiatives to expand organically (new store locations, brand enhancement initiatives through technology, broader food and drink mix, and different fueling/charging options).

It also has been very acquisitive. It just completed a major acquisition in Germany and Belgium that could be a growth catalyst in 2024. Right now, it has plans to double its EBITDA over the next five years.

A small-cap industrial stock with big potential

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) is another unlikely growth stock. The company manufactures and distributes specialized electricity transformers. While it is not exactly an exciting industry, it is growing. In fact, it has experienced substantial growth. Hammond’s stock is up 1,485% over the past five years.

Electric vehicle charging stations, data centres, factories, power infrastructure, energy storage, and healthcare all require transformers. Hammond has a portfolio of products that can meet both product and geographic demand. Over the past five years, it has grown EBITDA and earnings per share by 40% and 55% CAGRs, respectively.

The company continues to expand its manufacturing capacity. As volumes have increased, profit margins have almost doubled over the past five years. Despite its exceptional growth, this stock’s forward valuation of 15 times earnings remains very reasonable.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Hammond Power Solutions and Propel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard, Hammond Power Solutions, and Propel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Stocks for Beginners

Netflix Stock Investors Missed Out on 1 Key Metric After 10% Earnings Jump!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock jumped over 10% after earnings, but subscriptions shouldn't be the only focus for investors.

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Stocks for Beginners

This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a great growth stock to buy now and hold for decades? Here's the perfect option for any investor…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Pension Funds Put $1 Trillion Into Shadow Banking: What to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian pension funds are putting nearly $1 trillion towards this potentially risky investment. Here's what you should know.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Stocks for Beginners

Jumpstart Your Financial Future: Stock Market Investing for Beginners!

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stocks like Fortis, TD Bank, and Well Health Technologies are examples of stock market investments that are ideal for beginner…

Read more »

work from home
Stocks for Beginners

2024: The Year to Make Your Money Work for You (Even if You’re New to Investing) 

| Puja Tayal

It is high time you put your money to work instead of spending all of it. And the best way…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy TD Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Kay Ng

There's no reason not to buy some TD stock today for its cheap valuation and big dividend! Expect to hold…

Read more »

Senior housing
Stocks for Beginners

Home Improvement Stocks Are Set to Fall (When They Do, Buy These Like Crazy!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Home improvement stocks are due to drop further in the coming months. But with solid underpinnings for the sector, it…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Financial Independence Starts Here: Easy Stock Market Tips for Beginners

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how to get a globally diversified stock portfolio with just three ETFs.

Read more »