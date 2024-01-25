Home » Investing » Tesla Stock Falls Fantastically on Slower Growth: Is it a Buy Today?

Tesla Stock Falls Fantastically on Slower Growth: Is it a Buy Today?

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fell over 10% in early trading, with questionable remarks and an uncertain future leading to the major drop.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
sad concerned deep in thought

Image source: Getty Images

It looks like things are going from bad to worse for Elon Musk.

The billionaire’s Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares fell dramatically in early trading on Thursday, dropping by over 10% before noon. And it wasn’t just results that had investors worried about Tesla stock. So, let’s get into what happened and whether investors should see this as an opportunity or a warning of more to come.

Promises, promises

Musk came out reporting that results for the electric vehicle (EV) maker may have been bad in 2023, but it would also be “notably lower” in 2024 in terms of growth. This came on top of earnings that fell below analyst estimates as well.

Revenue grew 3% year-over-year for the quarter, with vehicle production and deliveries up as well, though still below estimates. Furthermore, operating income dropped by 47% and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 40%. Still, there was plenty of cash on hand, with Tesla stock reporting an increase in operating cash flow by 33% compared to the same time last year.

Now, Musk believes that while 2024 will be hard, the focus should be on the future. That future includes Tesla stock’s cheaper, next-generation EV. These should be made during the second half of 2025. But investors weren’t on board with this, given the slowing EV industry as a whole and increasing competition.

Harder and harder

Tesla stock is going to find it harder and harder to keep investors interested, especially as competition increases. While the company may have been the innovator behind EVs, it’s these other companies that are likely going to see higher margins.

Competition will especially come down due to China, and that could mean that the days of 50% or even 30% growth year over year are behind them for now. And no matter how cheap they make these future cars, it’s unlikely to meet the same prices as its competitors.

Then there is Musk himself, who called for a larger stake in the company up to 25% from 13%. If not met, he would develop artificial intelligence products “outside of Tesla.” This comment scared many investors, even those who are bullish on Tesla stock, as too many shares would dilute their holdings.

Recommendations

So, what did analysts come away with? Nothing positive, really. Bulls are scared off by the rough road ahead, with one historically bullish analyst referring to earnings as a “train wreck.” They further went on to state they “were dead wrong expecting Musk and team to step up like adults in the room on the call and give a strategic and financial overview of the ongoing price cuts, margin structure, and fluctuating demand … instead, we got a high-level Tesla long-term view.”

So, instead of some concrete guidance, investors were met with threats. And while Musk believes there will perhaps be growth in 2025, that doesn’t seem likely either.

The fact is, it won’t be until 2026 that these cheaper models really start to hit availability. And that still isn’t guaranteed. So, should investors get into Tesla stock? Right now, I would suggest it is far too volatile. Instead, look out for concrete evidence to get back in during the next year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Tech Stocks

You Don’t Need to Be High-Tech to Get High Returns: 2 TSX Stocks to Consider

| Joey Frenette

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock and another low-tech play are capable of high growth in the coming year.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

Meta Stock Hits Record Highs: How Canadian Investors Could Cash In

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Meta (NASDAQ:META) stock recently hit all-time highs, with its market cap nearing US$1 trillion once more. Here's how Canadians can…

Read more »

edit U-turn
Tech Stocks

Can BlackBerry Stock Finally Recover in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

BlackBerry stock is a beaten-down TSX tech stock trading at a steep discount to consensus price target estimates in 2024.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Tech Stocks

3 Great U.S. Stocks to Invest in Right Now

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Amazon, Tesla, and Microsoft have demonstrated their ability to innovate, adapt to market trends, and maintain a strong competitive position.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Could Lightspeed Commerce Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed stock (TSX:LSPD) is due for a huge recovery, and with a profit expected for 2024, that could be incredibly…

Read more »

New virtual money concept, Gold Bitcoins
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Tech stocks are safer investments and have more potential than any cryptocurrency despite the latter’s strong momentum and tailwind.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Pick With the Chops to Outpace Shopify Stock

| Joey Frenette

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) is a wonderful AI-driven tech company that could outpace Shopify stock over the next five years and beyond.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

1 Growth Stock Down 48% to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Docebo is a tech stock trading 48% below all-time highs and at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »