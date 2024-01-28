Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 3 Things About Dollarama Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

3 Things About Dollarama Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

These top three factors make Dollarama stock a great Canadian long-term stock pick for smart investors.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Woman has an idea

Image source: Getty Images

After rallying by 7.3% in the previous quarter, the TSX Composite Index’s rollercoaster ride resumed in the first quarter of 2024, as macroeconomic concerns continue to keep investors on their toes. When the economy is unstable, you might want to find a dependable Canadian stock you can invest in now and keep in your portfolio for a long time. For example, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) might be a good option. This Mont Royal-based discount retailer has an excellent, years-long track record of yielding positive returns for shareholders.

DOL shares have jumped 622% in the last 10 years to currently trade at $101.66 per share, expanding its market capitalization to $28.5 billion. In this article, I’ll highlight three top things about Dollarama stock that make it a great Canadian long-term stock pick for smart investors.

The resilience of Dollarama’s business model

A key fundamental reason for anyone to consider investing in a stock could be its robust business model, which can enable it to keep growing despite macroeconomic worries. Dollarama primarily focuses on selling affordable products and other essential items to customers, which remain in demand even during an economic slowdown.

Dollarama’s ability to offer diverse products is another cornerstone of its business model. From household goods to personal care items, the firm offers a variety of products that cater to daily needs. This diversification not only helps in attracting a broad customer base but also reduces dependence on any single product category.

Its strong financial growth trends during the pandemic phase could be the most recent example of the resilience of Dollarama’s business model. While many big retailers across the globe have faced challenges in recent years due to the negative impact of COVID-19 on their operations, Dollarama’s financial growth trends have remained solid.

The Canadian discount retailer’s total sales grew positively by 55% from $ 3.3 billion in its fiscal year 2018 (ended in January 2018) to $5.1 billion in its fiscal year 2023 (ended in January 2023). In addition, its adjusted annual earnings in these five years jumped from $1.52 per share to $2.76 per share, reflecting an outstanding 82% growth. Its adjusted net profit margin has expanded in the last two consecutive fiscal years. These impressive financials clearly suggest that Dollarama has the ability to maintain strong profitability, even in challenging economic environments, giving smart investors another reason to consider DOL stock for the long term.

Dollarama’s strong growth outlook

Another factor that makes Dollarama an attractive investment option is its strong growth outlook. The company has been expanding its store network across Canada, adding new locations and renovating existing ones to enhance customer experience and sales productivity. At the end of the October 2023 quarter, Dollarama operated 1,541 stores, up from 1,462 a year ago.

Apart from growing its physical presence, Dollarama is also investing in its online channel, which offers individual and business customers the convenience of buying products in bulk at discounted prices. With these growth drivers in place, along with its focus on operational efficiency and adaptation to market trends, Dollarama is well positioned to increase its revenue and earnings in the years to come, which could help its share prices continue soaring.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Index funds
Stocks for Beginners

Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put it in This Index Fund

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Even $500 can buy over 3,700 U.S. stocks. Here's how.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Couples: How to Maximize Your Investment Safely!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you and your partner doing everything they can to max out your TFSA? If not, get on it right…

Read more »

Automated vehicles
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Seekers: Invest $10,000 for $226.97 in Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income is great and all, but there are major downsides to some income streams. So consider this stock instead,…

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite the ongoing market volatility, you can still beat the market by investing in these three winning Canadian stocks in…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Investors: Turn Your Debt Into Dollars With This 1 Trick

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian investors can eventually turn their debt into a lot of cash on hand.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Up 19% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024 for Passive Income Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

One sector has been outperforming the banks, but growth could slow down in 2024. That is, except for this one…

Read more »

Flags of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa
Stocks for Beginners

1 Stock to Buy and 1 to Avoid as the Chinese Market Hits a 5-Year Low

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Chinese markets have fallen to 5-year lows, and some stocks may fall further than others. But there is one I…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stocks for Beginners

New Investor? Buy These 3 Growth Stocks

| Robin Brown

If you are new to investing and looking for a mix of quality and growth stocks, here are three diverse…

Read more »