Home » Investing » 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Wondering what kind of stocks are best to buy and hold forever? Here are 3 TSX stocks that have outperformed and will likely continue to do so.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Glass piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

If you want to own a stock forever, you don’t necessarily want the fastest growing stock. Sometimes reliable growth is just as important. In fact, if you want a stock to own forever, its ability to steadily compound its capital is even more important.

You want growth, but sustainable growth

When a company deploys precious capital, you want to know that it uses its resources to create value. For example, if your company invests $1 and it earns $0.15 over the year, you will end up with $1.15.

If you invest $1.15 at the same rate of return (15%), it would be worth $1.3225 the next year. Invest $1.3225 again at that rate of return and it would become $1.52. You end up with 50% more capital by the end of year three.

Look for high quality compounders for the long term

The point is you don’t want growth for the sake of growth. You want to own stocks that thoughtfully and consistently use their resources to compound shareholder value.

Over the long run, stocks follow the cash and earnings that compound in a business. If you want big winners over long periods, follow the compounding. Here are three “growth” stocks that could continue to create significant value over the years ahead.

A forever software stock

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has been one of Canada’s greatest compounders of value. Its stock is up nearly 1,800% over the past decade! It has almost perfected the formula for compounding.

It buys niche software businesses at bargain prices, uses best practices to maximize cash flows, reaps the cash flow, and invests into more businesses. Since the software business is very cautious about not overpaying, it tends to earn a high 20%-plus internal rate of return on its acquisitions.

The company owns around 800 businesses today. However, it has a database of opportunities that is closer to 100,000 businesses. The forward opportunity remains substantial.

Its stock has soared over the past six months, so it is not a bargain today. However, even if it (or its recent spin-offs) can continue to smartly grow by a mid-teens rate, long-term shareholders should do quite well.

A freight stock with a great future

TFI International (TSX:TFII) has a similar strategy, but in a more focused industry. It has grown to become the largest freight, trucking, and logistics carrier in Canada and a major player in the U.S.

TFI stock is up 329% over the past five years. The company has done this by consolidating over 180 small and midsized shipping operators across Canada and the States.

The company has a decentralized management platform where operating managers are responsible for managing profitable, efficient businesses. TFI has a long-term CEO who has focused on maximizing returns on invested capital.

In December, it announced its largest acquisition to date. This could prime it to spin-out its truckload business from its less-than-truckload, courier, and logistics businesses (that tend to fetch higher valuations). That could result in a major stock rerating over the coming years.

An industrial business with great capital allocation skills

If you take a quick look, TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) wouldn’t seem like a growth stock. It operates a mix of boring industrial businesses. These are focused on transportation, heating products, gas/chemical storage, and oil/gas services. These are not typically associated with growth industries.

However, the key is the company’s capital allocation. It buys cheap businesses, uses operating expertise to maximize cash flows, and reinvests the cash into more businesses. It tends to have returns on invested capital in the low-to-mid teens.

TVK stock is up 366% over the past five years. Despite the increase, its valuation remains reasonable. It has a young management team and highly invested board. It has all the makings of a long-term compounding stock.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software, TFI International, and TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for February 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip, high-yield dividend stocks can help shareholders create a passive-income stream in 2024.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Investing

Better Buy: Dollarama Stock vs. Couche-Tard Shares

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is just one incredible retail play that could soar through a recession year.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy TC Energy or Telus?

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy and Telus have increased dividends annually for more than 20 years.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Investing

2 TSX Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Hold for the Next 10 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why growth stocks such as Nuvei and Waste Connections should be part of your equity portfolio right now.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Investing

3 Reasons to Buy Telus Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Telus stock is set to benefit from strong future growth, which should continue to translate into strong shareholder returns.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000 to Invest? 2 Stocks to Buy While They Are Still on Sale

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look cheap and have great yields.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Here’s My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here’s why I’d buy Parex Resources stock today for a 6.5% dividend yield, and more upside.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock I’d Buy in 2024 and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Andrew Button

Quality stocks like Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) are worth holding long term.

Read more »