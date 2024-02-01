Home » Investing » Passive Income: 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next Decade

Passive Income: 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next Decade

Income-seeking investors can consider gaining exposure to dividend-growth stocks such as Canadian National Railway right now.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Creating multiple streams of passive income is the best way to accelerate your retirement plans and achieve financial independence. One low-cost strategy to begin a passive-income stream is by purchasing quality dividend stocks with an attractive yield.

It’s essential to identify a portfolio of stocks that generate cash flows across market cycles, allowing them to maintain dividends over time. Further, these payouts should be sustainable and ideally increase each year, enhancing the effective yield significantly.

Here are three safe dividend stocks TSX investors can own for the next decade.

BCE stock

A Canadian telecom giant, BCE (TSX:BCE), currently offers shareholders a dividend yield of 7.1%. The company pays investors an annual dividend of $3.87 per share, and these payouts have more than tripled in the last two decades.

After adjusting for dividends, BCE has returned 105% to shareholders since January 2014. Priced at 18 times forward earnings, BCE stock is not too expensive, given its earnings should expand by mid-single digits annually between 2024 and 2027.

In the last 12 months, the company’s investments in broadband networks and services, momentum in core telecom business operations, and a focus on multi-product bundling have driven earnings growth for BCE.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, BCE increased adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) by 3.1% year over year. It also expanded profit margins by 90 basis points, showcasing its pricing power amid an uncertain macro backdrop.

Canadian National Railway stock

One of the most popular dividend stocks on the TSX is Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), which offers you a yield of 2%. While the dividend yield is not too high, CNR stock has raised these payouts by 20% annually since 2004, which is exceptional.

Moreover, it has returned 187% to shareholders via capital gains in the past decade. Since January 2004, its stock price has soared by a staggering 1,160%, easily outpacing the broader markets.

CNR ended 2023 with an operating ratio of 60.8%. This ratio showcases the company’s efficiency and compares its total operating expenses with sales.

CNR reported a free cash flow of $3.9 billion in 2023 while investing $3.1 billion in capital expenditures. The TSX heavyweight continues to invest in its rail fleet, track maintenance, and capacity expansions, which should drive future cash flows and dividends higher.

Brookfield Asset Management stock

The final dividend stock on my list is Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), which offers you a yield of 3.1%. An alternative asset manager, Brookfield Asset Management, reported US$565 million in fee-related earnings, while distributed earnings grew 8% to US$568 million.

These strong results showcase the resiliency and diversity of the company’s cash flows. Around 86% of its capital is long-term or perpetual in nature and a key driver of fee-related earnings.

Over the years, BAM has successfully raised capital from global institutional investors and deployed it across diversified cash-generating verticals such as clean energy, transportation, and midstream.

Priced at 27 times forward earnings, BAM stock is not too cheap, given its earnings and dividends are poised to grow at an attractive pace in the next few years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

Lazy Landlords: Why a Mid-Term Rental Is the Easiest Way to Create Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income doesn't have to be hard, and with a combination of mid-term rentals and dividend stocks, you could make…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Is Enbridge Stock a Buy Today?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up more than 10% in the past few months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: 5 Top Canadian Stocks for 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks are prime passive income producers that may have a huge year ahead of them, especially at these…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Magic: Earn Enormous Passive Income That the CRA Can’t Touch

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how you can use the TFSA to create a passive-income stream for life without paying taxes to the CRA.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Stock to Invest in for February 2024

| Puja Tayal

It is time for your monthly investments. And the current market environment makes these three stocks good investments for February.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Investors: 2 Dividend Heavyweights That Could Rise as Rates Fall

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock and another dividend stock to watch as rates retreat this year.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Why “Dividend Knights” Are the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend Kings and Aristocrats sound nice, but what about the Dividend Knights? Here are some strong reasons to consider these…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks to Get Your Portfolio Started!

| Joey Frenette

Metro (TSX:MRU) stock and another great dividend play look tempting for new Canadian investors.

Read more »