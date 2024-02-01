Home » Investing » Passive Income Investors: 2 Dividend Heavyweights That Could Rise as Rates Fall

Passive Income Investors: 2 Dividend Heavyweights That Could Rise as Rates Fall

Telus (TSX:T) stock and another dividend stock to watch as rates retreat this year.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Passive income investors are spoiled these days, with higher interest rates and higher yields pushing down prices on a wide range of securities. Indeed, the REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) scene has seen quite a bit of damage to share prices in recent years.

All the while, yields have steadily crept higher, and for the REITs with steady cash flows (or adjusted funds from operations), distributions have stayed intact. As for the dividend stocks, a similar scenario has panned out, with rates pushing down share prices, propping up yields in the process.

With our sights now set on rate cuts (the Bank of Canada could act this year), there’s been a wave of relief for the higher yielders out there. Every dovish tilt and rate cut could spell brighter days in the future for the dividend heavyweights. And as they look to rise again, investors seeking big passive income at reasonable prices may wish to punch their ticket before the days of elevated interest rates come to a close.

Now, it’ll take a few years before rates have a chance to return to the depths from a few years ago. However, if they do, don’t expect the days of safe yields north of 6% (or even 7%) to last. At the end of the day, rates act like gravity, especially when it comes to unprofitable hyper-growth stocks and dividend heavyweights.

Without further ado, let’s check out two dividend plays I like if you’re looking to play lower rates in the quarters and years ahead.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) is such a great dividend heavyweight, but one that’s fallen out of favour amid rising interest rates. Undoubtedly, telecom dividends are somewhat less appealing, unless they’re a tad higher than historical norms with rates as high as they are. Once rates retreat, though, so too could Telus’s yield as income investors look to pile back into a name that looks much more appealing in a lower-rate world.

Given the productivity boost that generative and predictable AI could provide (not to mention potential deflationary pressures), inflation and high rates may turn into deflation and ultra-low rates in as little as a few years. It’s impossible to tell what the future truly holds. That said, if deflation and rock-bottom rates are in the cards in the latter half of the decade, I’d expect Telus stock to be a more favoured stock pick for income investors once again after its multi-year hibernation.

Of all the telecoms, shares of T look more appealing for young income hunters seeking gains, a dash of growth (the 5G boom in wireless is still playing out!), and consistent quarterly payouts. With a 6.2% yield, T stock looks like a must-buy on any meaningful pullbacks between now and year’s end. Perhaps a slow pace of rate cuts could cause T stock to take a pummelling.

TC Energy

Despite TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stock’s recent rebound off last year’s lows, the stock still has one of the most generous yields out there. At writing, shares yield is just north of the 7% mark. As the Canadian pipeline play looks to overcome various regulatory hurdles, I expect the firm will have little issue paying out such a fat dividend to its loyal investors.

Up ahead, the company is moving forward with its $4.5 billion pumped storage project in the province of Ontario. It’s a big deal that should help support long-term cash flows. All considered, the $55 billion pipeline firm is worth a second look, especially if you’re not one to shy away from midstream energy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next Decade

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can consider gaining exposure to dividend-growth stocks such as Canadian National Railway right now.

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

Lazy Landlords: Why a Mid-Term Rental Is the Easiest Way to Create Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income doesn't have to be hard, and with a combination of mid-term rentals and dividend stocks, you could make…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Is Enbridge Stock a Buy Today?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up more than 10% in the past few months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: 5 Top Canadian Stocks for 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks are prime passive income producers that may have a huge year ahead of them, especially at these…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Magic: Earn Enormous Passive Income That the CRA Can’t Touch

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how you can use the TFSA to create a passive-income stream for life without paying taxes to the CRA.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Stock to Invest in for February 2024

| Puja Tayal

It is time for your monthly investments. And the current market environment makes these three stocks good investments for February.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Why “Dividend Knights” Are the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend Kings and Aristocrats sound nice, but what about the Dividend Knights? Here are some strong reasons to consider these…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks to Get Your Portfolio Started!

| Joey Frenette

Metro (TSX:MRU) stock and another great dividend play look tempting for new Canadian investors.

Read more »