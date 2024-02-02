Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive Income Portfolio in 2024 With Just $20,000

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive Income Portfolio in 2024 With Just $20,000

Given their stable cash flows and healthy dividend yields, these three monthly paying dividend stocks are an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Monthly paying dividend stocks are an excellent means to earn a stable passive income. Given the inflationary environment, passive income can help lower the impact of rising commodity prices. Several companies in Canada offer monthly dividends. However, here are my three top picks.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) would be my first pick, given its stable cash flows and high yield. The company has adopted an asset-light business model, operating Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brand restaurants through its franchisees. It collects royalties from franchisees based on their sales. So, its financials are less susceptible to the market environment. Besides, the company has been posting strong same-store sales growth this year, which has increased its royalty income.

Supported by solid financials, the company raised its monthly dividend three times last year. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.0775/share, with its forward yield at 6.36%. Besides, the Toronto-based restaurant franchise trades at an attractive valuation, with its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings multiple at 16.

Further, Pizza Pizza Royalty is accelerating the construction of its new restaurants across Canada. Also, the company is renovating its old restaurants, which could boost sales and drive its royalty income in the coming quarters. So, I believe PZA would be an excellent buy right now.

Northland Power

Northland Power (TSX:NPI), which is involved in developing and operating clean energy facilities worldwide, is my second pick. It has an economic interest in facilities with a total production capacity of 3.4 gigawatts. It earns substantial revenue through long-term contracts with governments or creditworthy corporations. The weighted average life of these long-term contracts stands at 14 years. So, the company generates stable and predictable cash flows, irrespective of the economic outlook.

Currently, the company pays a monthly dividend of $0.10/share, with its forward yield at 4.76%. Meanwhile, the company continues to expand its footprint across Asia, Europe, and North America through offshore and onshore wind projects. The company expects to increase its production capacity to 6 gigawatts by 2027. Bolstered by these growth initiatives, Northland Power is hopeful of growing its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) at 7 to 10% through 2027 to $1.6 to $1.8 billion. So, I believe NPI stock will be well-positioned to pay dividends at a healthier rate in the coming months.

Whitecap Resources

Another top monthly paying dividend stock I am bullish on is Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), which produces and markets oil and natural gas. Oil prices have strengthened this year amid rising geopolitical tensions, falling inventory levels in the United States, and the expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates in the coming months. Higher oil prices could benefit oil-producing companies, including Whitecap Resources.

Besides, the energy producer plans to invest around $1 billion to $1.2 billion this year to strengthen its production, including drilling 258 wells. The management expects its 2024 production to be between 162,000 and 168,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with the midpoint representing a 5% increase from its 2023 production. Also, management expects the growth to continue until 2027 to reach the production of 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

With Whitecap bringing down its net debt to $1.3 billion, it will now return 75% of free funds flow to shareholders, thus making its future payouts safer. Currently, the company pays a monthly dividend of $0.0608/share, with its forward yield at 8.57%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: What’s Better? Growth or Consistency?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finding a great dividend stock doesn't just mean finding a consistent one. You want returns and growth when necessary!

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$50 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to establish a monthly passive income stream? Here's one stock that offers a juicy yield, strong growth, and buy-and-forget…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Could Canadian Utilities Stock Help You Become a Millionaire? 

| Puja Tayal

Do you want to be a millionaire and don’t know where to invest? Let's see how to choose the right…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 REITs to Play Lower Rates

| Kay Ng

Other than being a landlord, investors can earn passive income from REITs. Here are two that look good today.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and another dividend stock could do well for investors in the new year!

Read more »

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: How to Build a Worry-Free Dividend Portfolio

| Kay Ng

Start building a dividend portfolio with businesses you know, such as Fortis and TD that trade at good valuations today.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Seekers: How High Interest Rates Can Work for You

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Interest rates may remain high, but there is a low risk and medium risk option to take full advantage of…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Ready to Invest With $2,000? 3 Stocks for February 2024

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you ready to invest in some great stocks? Here's a trio of options that can provide decades of growth…

Read more »