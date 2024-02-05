Home » Investing » 4 Things About Riocan REIT Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

4 Things About Riocan REIT Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

Over the next few years, RioCan REIT could be a good income and total return investment. It offers a yield of 5.9% for starters.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Balloon shaped as a heart

Image source: Getty Images.

Love or hate RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN)? The retail REIT will be reporting its 2023 fourth-quarter earnings on Valentine’s Day. So, that’s something investors can look out for.

I know some investors are not feeling positive towards RioCan because it cut its cash distribution by a third in 2021. Surely, that was terrible news for investors who bought the stock primarily for income. However, I do think RioCan is turning a new leaf. Here are a few key things I’d like to highlight.

RioCan has a resilient real estate portfolio

It’s true that RioCan’s portfolio is primarily populated with retail estate. Although currently about 89% of its development opportunities are in residential properties (rental and condo or townhouse), it doesn’t change the fact that almost 86% of its portfolio, based on the percentage of annualized contractual gross rent, is in retail properties.

Despite having a high percentage of retail properties, its committed occupancy rate remains high at 97.5%. In fact, its committed retail occupancy rate is even higher at 98.3%. This suggests its retail portfolio is decently defensive as its properties are predominantly located in the six major markets of Canada and are anchored by resilient, necessity-based tenants.

The major markets being the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. In particular, over half of its portfolio is in the GTA, based on the percentage of total fair value of income-producing properties at RioCan’s interest.

Relatively low debt levels

RioCan REIT also has relatively low debt levels versus its peers. In particular, its recent long-term debt-to-capital ratio is just under 39% compared to the average of 47% for its five peers, Crombie REIT, CT REIT, First Capital REIT, SmartCentres REIT, and Choice Properties REIT.

Specifically, RioCan’s weighted average interest rate is 3.8%, which doesn’t seem too bad in the current higher interest rate environment. It’s also executing its development pipeline responsibly, primarily funding it with funds from operations, supported by debt accordingly. Sure enough, it earns an investment-grade S&P credit rating of BBB.

RioCan offers safe income

Other than its capital investments and development pipeline, management also considers its cash distributions as one of its core priorities. RioCan pays a monthly cash distribution that equates to a yield of 5.9%, which is slightly below its peer-average’s 6.2%. However, its payout ratio is also lower. For example, RioCan’s 2023 payout ratio was about 61%, while the peer-average’s was approximately 76%.

Of course, we can argue that RioCan’s payout ratio is lower because it cut its cash distribution in 2021. Precisely because of this cut, its cash distribution is safer today (and the stock is probably trading at a lower valuation as a result.). In fact, since February 2022, has begun increasing its cash distribution again.

At least for the next couple of years, RioCan REIT seems to have the capacity to increase its cash distribution by about 2 to 5% per year.

The retail REIT trades at a good valuation

The stock trades at a good valuation. At $18.31 per unit, RioCan REIT trades at about 10.3 times funds from operations, which is a discount of approximately 27% from its long-term normal valuation, which places a fair price of north of $25 on the stock. Of course, it’s unlikely for it to trade at this level unless, say, we see interest rates coming down. Currently, analysts give it an average 12-month price target of $21.51, according to TMX Group, which represents near-term upside potential of 17.5%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, and TMX Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $2,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 332 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in high dividend blue-chip TSX stocks can help you create an income stream for life.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

$30,000 to Freedom: Crafting a Strong Passive-Income Portfolio

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors with $30K can use two prominent dividend stocks to craft a strong passive-income portfolio and achieve financial freedom.

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

Dream Dividends: Achieve 12.25% Returns to Reach Your Income Goals

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A very high-yield dividend stock can help to reach your income goals faster, but your risk tolerance must also be…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

2 Financial Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

| Andrew Button

Smaller bank stocks like EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) could go parabolic in 2024.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Titans: Top 3 Stocks to Maximize Your $7,000 Contributions

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three blue-chip stocks paying the highest dividends in their respective sectors are top picks to maximize TFSA contributions.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Here’s Why Enbridge Should Be a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge offers a great yield and a shot at decent upside.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive Income Portfolio With Just $5,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can build a monthly passive income portfolio and a layer of protection with just $5,000 from two dividend stocks.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 Roaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Nicholas Dobroruka

There’s no need to wait for a drop in price to buy these three long-term winners.

Read more »