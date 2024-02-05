Home » Investing » Forget Apple Stock: Buy This Growth Monster Instead

Forget Apple Stock: Buy This Growth Monster Instead

Apple stock (NASDAQ:AAPL) fell after seeing Chinese sales drop 13% during the quarter, so perhaps consider this other tech stock instead!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization

Image source: Getty Images

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares fell pretty dramatically last week after Apple stock came out with earnings results that showed weak China sales performance. The tech giant remains in the trillion-dollar market cap range at US$2.8-trillion as of writing, but the recent announcement brought shares down by 8% from 52-week highs.

So is this your opportunity to get in? Perhaps, but for now I might consider this other growth stock instead.

What happened

Investors really cared about China sales during Apple stock’s recent release. China is the company’s third-largest market, and one that continues to pose challenges with so many Chinese companies continuing to create competition.

Add in cautious consumer spending and an economic slowdown, and Apple stock saw sales drop 13% in the quarter. This missed estimates of US$23.5 billion, bringing it down to US$20.8 billion instead. Shares dropped 3% after the news, and continued to fall on Friday as well.

All this adds to the mounting pressure that Apple experiences in the world’s largest smartphone market. Especially as Huawei continues its comeback with high-end smartphones. But Huawei wasn’t alone, with other Android brands also edging in on Apple stock’s market.

The “wow” factor

What some analysts have identified as Apple stock’s issue is providing that “wow” factor. Not just in China, but elsewhere as well. There has been a lack of innovation when it comes to the company’s design aesthetic compared to others in recent years.

That’s especially the case when it comes to integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into these smartphones, something Android is already doing. While Apple stock hinted at AI news later this year, it hasn’t happened yet.

So for now, it might be time to look at other companies that are producing strong results, seeing shares climb instead of drop – ones with recurring revenue, rather than depending on consumer products that lack innovation.

Be open

One option that investors may want to consider is OpenText (TSX:OTEX), after the cloud company delivered strong second quarter results last week. While the tech stock missed its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin estimates, it was still a solid quarter. Shares dropped 7% after the news, but are still up 26% in the last year alone.

Revenue rose 71% year over year, beating out estimates, driven by a 58% rise in annual recurring revenue. OpenText continues to see strong deals and cloud bookings moving the company forward. In fact, it managed to increase its full-year cloud bookings guide as well.

While full-year guidance remained largely unchanged, that guidance is certainly good enough for investors to consider the stock. Its acquisition of Micro Focus was a solid move, and the sale of its non-core assets provide a stronger portfolio. What investors are still waiting on, however, is getting that full integration of Micro Focus up and running. However, once it does, there is a lot for shareholders to look forward to in terms of growth through to 2025.

So with shares offering recurring revenue, stable growth, and value with shares trading at 2.4 times sales, it looks like a great time to get into OpenText stock. Even over the Magnificent Seven Apple stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Earnings: What Investors Should Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock bounced back after a brief fall that could potentially bring even more growth come earnings next week.

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Tech Stocks

Tesla Stock Keeps Tanking After a 2.2 Million EV Recall: Bargain … or Beware?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw shares shrink lower after recalling 2.2 million cars, and there are more recalls on the way.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Tech Stocks

If You Own the Magnificent 7 Stocks, You Might Want to Get Out Now — I Would

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Magnificent 7 are magnificent for a reason, but the market is far too invested in this handful of stocks.…

Read more »

investment research
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and excellent growth prospects, these two tech stocks could deliver superior returns over the next…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify or Lightspeed Stock: Which Is the Better Pick in 2024?

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two of the top Canadian growth stocks many investors are choosing between. Which one is the better buy…

Read more »

Index funds
Tech Stocks

The 1 Tech Stock I Would Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks had a hard week, but that wasn't the case for CGI stock (TSX:GIB.A), and it likely won't be…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Could Canadian Utilities Stock Help You Become a Millionaire? 

| Puja Tayal

Do you want to be a millionaire and don’t know where to invest? Let's see how to choose the right…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Lightspeed Commerce Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock continues to trade at such valuable share prices that investors are crazy not to pick them up…

Read more »