Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA Titans: Top 3 Stocks to Maximize Your $7,000 Contributions

TFSA Titans: Top 3 Stocks to Maximize Your $7,000 Contributions

Three blue-chip stocks paying the highest dividends in their respective sectors are top picks to maximize TFSA contributions.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

If the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a cuisine, a ‘par excellence’ rating is appropriate. The investment account is a safe place to store income-producing assets. Money growth and fund withdrawals are tax-free. There are tax implications, but only if you over-contribute or do frequent trading, which the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) doesn’t allow.

Regarding contributions, the CRA sets new annual limits so users can save and invest for short- and long-term financial goals, including retirement. Maximize your $7,000 contribution limit in 2024 by investing in dividend titans Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), Enbridge (TSX:ENB), and BCE (TSX:BCE).  

Cream of the crop

The dividend titans mentioned above belong to the S&P/TSX 60 Index, or Canada’s cream of the crop. The 60 large corporations come from various sectors, except healthcare and real estate. BNS, Enbridge, and BCE are ideal holdings in a TFSA because they pay the highest dividends in their respective sectors.

Your $7,000 contribution transforms into regular quarterly income. Allow your balance to grow or compound faster by reinvesting the dividends. By contributing regularly (the maximum limit, ideally), you should have a sizable retirement fund in the sunset years.

Big Bank

TSX’s Big Bank stocks are rock-solid investments and excellent options if you’re in the market for the long haul. BNS, Canada’s fourth-largest bank, has a mean dividend track record. The $76.6 billion lender has been paying dividends since 1832.

In exchange for the $63.11 per share today is a generous 6.72% dividend and peace of mind. The timing to purchase is perfect since BNS is down nearly 7% from a year ago. The chances of price appreciation are high when the central bank starts reducing interest rates.  

Energy behemoth

Energy is also a heavyweight sector in the TSX after financials. Many investors regard Enbridge as the premier constituent. The $100.9 billion energy infrastructure company derives revenues from five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Gas Distribution & Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services.

Management said the diversification ensures stability and resilience against market fluctuations. Enbridge is a dividend aristocrat owing to 27 consecutive years of dividend increases. If you invest today ($47.51 per share), the dividend offer is a mouthwatering 7.7%. In a TFSA, a $7,000 position will produce $134.75 tax-free quarterly income.

Dominant telco

BCE needs no hard sell as everyone is familiar with its telecom services. The $48.6 billion company is the largest in the communications services sector. Like BNS, the stock’s dividend payment history is more than 100 years. If you invest today, the share price is $53.23, while the dividend yield is 7.27%.

No one can dispute BCE’s position as a cash cow in the stock market. It makes $2.7 billion every year in profits. The payout ratio is high but not a material concern because the business is capital-intensive. Still, BCE boasts a dividend growth streak of 14 years.

Maximum ROI

Besides achieving multiple financial goals, holding dividend titans is a sound strategy to make the most of your TFSA contributions. You also get the maximum return on your BNS, Enbridge, and BCE investments.      

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

Dream Dividends: Achieve 12.25% Returns to Reach Your Income Goals

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A very high-yield dividend stock can help to reach your income goals faster, but your risk tolerance must also be…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

2 Financial Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

| Andrew Button

Smaller bank stocks like EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) could go parabolic in 2024.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Here’s Why Enbridge Should Be a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge offers a great yield and a shot at decent upside.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

4 Things About Riocan REIT Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

| Kay Ng

Over the next few years, RioCan REIT could be a good income and total return investment. It offers a yield…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive Income Portfolio With Just $5,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can build a monthly passive income portfolio and a layer of protection with just $5,000 from two dividend stocks.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 Roaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Nicholas Dobroruka

There’s no need to wait for a drop in price to buy these three long-term winners.

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Dividend Stocks

The Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy With $100

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Growth or dividend investors can buy two top healthcare stocks with $100 for capital gains or passive income.

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

Should You Contribute to TFSA or RRSP First?

| Kay Ng

Ideally, you'd want to invest in both your TFSA and RRSP, but when resources are scarce, here's how to prioritize.

Read more »