Home » Investing » The Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy With $100

The Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy With $100

Growth or dividend investors can buy two top healthcare stocks with $100 for capital gains or passive income.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
healthcare pharma

Image source: Getty Images

The healthcare sector was hardly talked about in 2023 because it lagged the broader market for most of the year. However, for 2024, two companies are excellent choices for growth or dividend investing.   

WELL Health Technologies’s (TSX:WELL) robust growth potential is undeniable with its growing network and adoption of artificial intelligence. Medical Facilities (TSX:DR) is enticing for its unique business model, strong financial performance, and competitive dividend yield. You can start small or with $100 to buy these healthcare stocks.

A game changer in healthcare

WELL Health is well-positioned for a break out, if not explosive growth, soon. The current share price is $3.73, and market analysts’ 12-month average price target is $7.69 (+106%). This $895.66 million digital healthcare company continues to expand its network through acquisitions and investments while focusing on artificial intelligence (AI).

In October 2023, WELL completed a strategic transaction with HEALWELL AI. “Investing in and developing AI-enabled tools and technologies for care providers is of core interest to WELL,” said Hamed Shahbazi, WELL’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO). Shabazi added that WELL commits to revolutionizing and positively impacting Canadian healthcare with secure and responsibly configured AI technologies.

HEALWELL recently acquired Intrahealth, a SaaS-based enterprise class multi-national EHR (electronic health record). It will deeply integrate its AI tools with Intrahealth to create a next-generation AI-Powered EHR. Moreover, through Intrahealth’s platform, HEALWELL can expand its client base from single doctor’s offices to multi-thousand-user health institutions.

Unique business model

Medical Facilities has four specialty surgical hospitals and one ambulatory surgical centre (ownership stakes in some others) in the United States. Management wants to be differentiated by its personalized approach to patient care.

This $238.7 million Canadian company partners with physicians, some of whom are owners themselves, and non-owner physicians can practice at the facilities. The volume in inpatient and outpatient bases where diagnostic, imaging, pain management, and non-emergency surgical procedures are performed is very high.

The case mix in each facility varies depending on physician specialty, medical staff, equipment and infrastructure at each facility. Orthopedic and neurosurgical procedures represent large case volumes at the hospitals. From an investment standpoint, the high-quality facilities and ever-growing outpatient services market are compelling reasons to invest in DR.

In the first three quarters of 2023, total revenue and facility service revenue increased 5.2% and 6% year over year to US$307.3 million and US$323.3 million. Notably, net income jumped 51.5% to US$23.7 million from a year ago. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, net income reached US$4.8 million compared to the US$5.5 million net loss in Q3 2022.

Its president and CEO, Jason Redman, said it was another quarter of solid performance, as evidenced by higher revenue, corporate savings, and profitability. “The divestiture of non-core assets not only strengthens our financial position but also allows MFC to better concentrate on supporting our physician partners in providing the best patient experience and hospital care,” Redman added.

Besides reducing corporate debt further, Redman said Medical Facilities will focus on maintaining a strong and sustainable financial structure and creating long-term shareholder value. At $6.54 per share (+6.94% year to date), the dividend yield is 3.38%.

Top sector picks

The healthcare stocks in focus are about to bring life to the underperforming sector. WELL Health could deliver outsized gains, while Medical Facilities is a lucrative option for income investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 Roaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Nicholas Dobroruka

There’s no need to wait for a drop in price to buy these three long-term winners.

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

Should You Contribute to TFSA or RRSP First?

| Kay Ng

Ideally, you'd want to invest in both your TFSA and RRSP, but when resources are scarce, here's how to prioritize.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Fortis Stock: A Reliable (and Rising!) 4.42% Dividend Yield

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock has a rising 4.42% dividend yield. Can it be sustained?

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,729 Shares of This Dividend Superstar for $10,300/Year in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Investing in stocks is a good way to generate passive income. All you have to do is stay informed about…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Offering Special Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

What is a special dividend? Basically, a company is doing really, really well -- so well, it's going to pay…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Transform $50 Into Monthly Income: The Best Dividend Stocks Under $50

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend stocks trading under $50 and paying juicy dividends can transform any investment amount into monthly income.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are Timeless Gems

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three of the top income stocks long-term investors may want to consider on any pullbacks, given their yield…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: What’s Better? Growth or Consistency?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finding a great dividend stock doesn't just mean finding a consistent one. You want returns and growth when necessary!

Read more »