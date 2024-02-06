Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Is it Too Late to Buy Magna Stock?

Is it Too Late to Buy Magna Stock?

Here’s why Magna stock continues to be one of the most attractive investment options for long-term investors in Canada, despite recent economic uncertainties and market fluctuations.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
thinking

Image source: Getty Images

Magna International (TSX:MG) will release its latest quarterly earnings report later this week on February 9. As the company gears to report its financial results, most investors seem skeptical about its future growth prospects as macroeconomic challenges continue to keep them on their toes in 2024. This is one of the key reasons why, after ending 2023 with a minor 2.9% gain, MG stock has slipped nearly 2% so far in 2024 to currently trade at $76.82 per share with a market cap of $22 billion.

Despite its recent weakness, Magna stock is usually known for its stability, even amid tough economic environments. Interestingly, despite facing COVID-19-related woes in between, its share prices have yielded positive returns in four out of the previous five years.

But does Magna still have strong fundamentals to keep rallying in the future? Or is it too late to buy Magna stock? Before we look for an answer to these questions, let’s quickly look at what Street analysts are expecting from its upcoming quarterly results.

Street’s expectations from Magna’s fourth-quarter results

Bay Street analysts expect Magna International’s revenue to rise 9.1% YoY (year over year) to US$10.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. Despite worries about economic growth, continued strong vehicle production numbers globally could help it post positive sales growth.

Its continued focus on efficient operations and cost reductions could also be some of the reasons why analysts expect its fourth-quarter earnings to jump even at a higher rate of 63% YoY to US$1.48 per share.

Is it too late to buy Magna stock?

Even as macroeconomic concerns continued to haunt most industrial companies last year, Magna managed to register a strong 14.4% YoY sales growth in the first three quarters of 2023 to US$32.3 billion. Focus on productivity and efficiency improvements and higher customer recoveries net of production input costs drove the Aurora-headquartered company’s adjusted earnings for these nine months up by 28% YoY to US$4.07 per share. Even as the United Auto Workers’ strikes have affected Magna’s financial results in recent quarters, its strong operational performance encouraged the management to raise the company’s full-year 2023 earnings outlook in November.

Apart from its strong financial growth trends, Magna’s diversified product portfolio and large customer base minimize its dependence on any single market or business segment. The company has also increased its focus on innovation and technology in recent years, with a clear emphasis on autonomous driving, electrification, and other smart mobility solutions. I expect these new investments in emerging trends to accelerate its financial growth trends further in the long run.

Moreover, Magna’s strong balance sheet and cash flow generation allow it to continue rewarding its investors with attractive dividends even amid temporary market downturns. At the current market price, MG stock offers a decent 3.3% annualized dividend yield and distributes its dividends every quarter.

Considering all these positive factors, Magna stock could still be a great value buy for long-term income investors, especially after it has fallen around 14% in the last year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

food restaurants
Stocks for Beginners

McDonald’s Stock Drops on Sales Miss, and This Canadian Stock Could Be Next

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) stock fell after reporting lower sales, which could continue for the year, but it's another story for this…

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Stocks for Beginners

Is Air Canada Stock a Buy in February 2024?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some important factors you need to consider before buying Air Canada stock in February 2024.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Stocks for Beginners

Got $1,000? Buy These Hot Growth Stocks Before They Take Off

| Robin Brown

Got $1,000 to build a growth stock portfolio? Here are three Canadian multi-bagger stocks in the making.

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BIP (TSX:BIP.UN) stock has had a hard year, but that could mean investors have a great chance to hop in…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Stocks for Beginners

Cameco Stock Could Pop After Earnings: Is It a Buy Beforehand?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock (TSX:CCO) has seen shares increase substantially in the last year, but is it all due to higher spot…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Stocks for Beginners

Want to Be an RRSP Millionaire? 3 Tips All Retirees Should Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Follow these tips and you're sure to put your RRSP into millionaire status before you know it!

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

The Time Is Now: Simple Steps to Start Investing in Stocks This Year!

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here are three easy, affordable ETF picks beginners can use to start investing in global stocks.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks That Could Explode in February

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks may be near all-time highs, but investors will likely see even more come their way during…

Read more »