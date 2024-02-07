Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 3 Canadian Stocks Tailor-Made for Beginning Investors in 2024

3 Canadian Stocks Tailor-Made for Beginning Investors in 2024

New to investing, but want some stocks to hold for the long term? Here are three stocks buy in 2024 and hold for years ahead.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Where to Invest?

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in individual Canadian stocks can seem daunting. When you watch the business news, you can be lambasted with everything from macro-economic predictions to complex trading strategies. While investing can be complex, it can also be simple.

When you buy an individual stock, you buy a share in a real business. Good businesses steadily grow revenues, earnings per share, and cash flows.

In the near-term stock fluctuations occur for a variety of reasons (and at times even without explanation). However, over long periods of time, stocks follow the profit trends in a business.

If long-term investing sits well with you, here are three top stocks to consider buying if you are a new investor.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock: A great global brand with more growth ahead

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a great Canadian stock for beginners because its products and services are readily available across Canada. It operates over 16,000 gas stations and convenience stores across the world through its Circle K, Couche-Tard, and Ingo brands.

This company has demonstrated an intriguing combination of acquisition and organic growth. It just announced a major acquisition in Europe that could be a platform in the region.

Likewise, the company has made several tuck-ins that expand its presence in the huge U.S. market. The convenience sector remains very fragmented, so it still has ample acquisition opportunities.

In terms of organic growth, the company is expanding its array of products and services at its sites. Couche-Tard earns higher margins from its in-store consumable options. Food remains an important profitability driver ahead.

The company is very shareholder friendly. Its founder and chairman is one of the largest shareholders. As a result, management’s interests are very aligned to deliver long-term shareholder value.

FirstService: An acquirer with a big market

Another Canadian stock that is ideal for beginners is FirstService (TSX:FSV). It manages 8,700 residential communities in Canada and the U.S. It also has several leading branded companies in the home renovation, improvement, and restoration segment.

The residential business provides an annuity like stream of recurring income. However, the branded portfolio provides significant growth. Most of these market segments are fragmented, which allows for significant consolidation opportunities.

FirstService’ business can be cyclical in the near-term. However, on a longer trajectory, the company has delivered strong returns. Over the past five years, it has increased revenues and adjusted earnings per share by a respective compounded annual growth rate of 15.8% and 12%, respectively.

This stock is almost never cheap. However, it is worth paying up for its high-quality management team, resilient business, and steady growth platform.

Calian Group stock: Growth, income, and value

One final Canadian stock beginners should consider for the long-term is Calian Group (TSX:CGY). Unlike the two stocks above, it is not a very visible business to the public.

It provides essential services focused on healthcare, training, cybersecurity, and specialized technologies. Its customers are a split of government, private businesses, and institutions. This compilation of high-quality clients helps ensure a reliable stream of revenues.

The company has made several smart acquisitions that have expanded its service, technology, and geographic reach. The company is on a journey to hit $1 billion in revenues over the next few years.

After a few large acquisitions last year, it expects strong double-digit growth in 2024. Yet, it trades at half the valuation of many other well-known consolidators. It also pays a 2% dividend. For value, growth, and income, Calian looks to be an intriguing stock beginners can buy today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Calian Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group and FirstService. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Happy diverse people together in the park
Stocks for Beginners

3 CRA Benefits Most Canadians Can Grab in 2024 

| Puja Tayal

The CRA has enhanced some of its benefits in 2024. Here’s how Canadians can make the most of these benefits.

Read more »

Flags of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa
Stocks for Beginners

Move Over, China: Wall Street Is Betting Big on India

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

India looks as though it will take over China within the next decade as one of the largest economies and…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Why the Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:VGRO) Is One of My Favorite ETFs

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

VGRO ticks all the right boxes when it comes to an ideal core portfolio holding.

Read more »

thinking
Stocks for Beginners

Is it Too Late to Buy Magna Stock?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why Magna stock continues to be one of the most attractive investment options for long-term investors in Canada, despite…

Read more »

food restaurants
Stocks for Beginners

McDonald’s Stock Drops on Sales Miss, and This Canadian Stock Could Be Next

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) stock fell after reporting lower sales, which could continue for the year, but it's another story for this…

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Stocks for Beginners

Is Air Canada Stock a Buy in February 2024?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some important factors you need to consider before buying Air Canada stock in February 2024.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Stocks for Beginners

Got $1,000? Buy These Hot Growth Stocks Before They Take Off

| Robin Brown

Got $1,000 to build a growth stock portfolio? Here are three Canadian multi-bagger stocks in the making.

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BIP (TSX:BIP.UN) stock has had a hard year, but that could mean investors have a great chance to hop in…

Read more »