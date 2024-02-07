Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 4 Secrets of RRSP Millionaires

4 Secrets of RRSP Millionaires

By holding dividend stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) in an RRSP, you realize more tax savings than by holding non-dividend stocks in your RRSP.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silhouette of businessman sit on chair and hold a cigar and looking at the city in night.

Image source: Getty Images

Did you know that Canadians believe they need $1.7 million to retire comfortably, yet actually average just $144,000 in their RRSPs? These figures come from a survey by Bank of Montreal, a major bank with professional statisticians on the payroll – meaning the numbers are likely reliable.

It’s quite the discrepancy. If Bank of Montreal’s study is to be believed, then most Canadians have less than a tenth of what they think they need to retire on.

And yet, there are many Canadians out there who have in fact achieved the coveted million-dollar RRSP. In some cases, many times over! Seymour Schulich is rumoured to have a $250 million RRSP, while former Ontario Health Minister Michael Decter says he has more than $10 million. It’s rare, but the seven-figure RRSP can be achieved! Here are four secrets to getting a million-dollar RRSP balance, gleaned from those who have gotten there.

RRSP secret #1: Hold dividend stocks in your RRSP

It helps to hold dividend stocks in your RRSP, because stocks that only earn capital gains may not need to be tax sheltered. If you plan on holding a non-dividend stock forever, you may never pay tax on it, even in a taxable account.

We can illustrate the ‘RRSP dividend advantage’ by imagining that you held $10,000 worth of Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock. Fortis has a 4.4% dividend yield, which means you get $440 in dividends per year on the $10,000 position. That would be taxed no matter what if you hold the stock outside of a registered account. Inside an RRSP, you wouldn’t be taxed until retirement. So the RRSP saves you the dividend tax for as long as Fortis is inside the account. If you hold a stock that pays no dividend for your entire lifetime, you don’t pay any taxes. So, dividend stocks like Fortis should take priority for your RRSP.

Secret #2: Join your employer’s RRSP matching program

If your employer has an RRSP matching program, you should join it. These programs give you a certain amount of “free” RRSP money up to a certain level of contribution. In many cases, the RRSP will match your contribution without reducing your cash salary. So, it doesn’t make sense not to be in the program.

Secret #3: Use the Home Buyer’s Plan

The Home Buyer’s Plan (HBP) lets you withdraw up to $35,000 from your RRSP to buy your first home. Withdrawing $35,000 is not a positive in itself; it reduces your end savings. However, the HBP is notable for being one of the few ways to withdraw from an RRSP without a tax penalty. So, if you must withdraw from your RRSP, do so under the home buyers’ plan. For any purchase other than a first home purchase, borrowing money at 5% interest is preferable to an early RRSP withdrawal for most Canadians.

Secret #4: Reinvest your refund

Last but not least, if you get a juicy tax refund at the end of the year because of your RRSP contributions, you should reinvest the contribution back into your RRSP. While it’s nice to spend money you get from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), it’s much better to boost your tax savings in the long run. So, get a double dose of RRSP savings by reinvesting your refund. It’s a simple way to make your RRSP go the furthest it possibly can.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Perfect for your RRSP

| Kay Ng

Canadian investors should consider solid US dividend stocks in their RRSP. Here are a couple of examples, including Realty Income.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,874.78 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock could help you achieve amazing passive income in 2024 and beyond and still offers value on the…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Stock To Buy If Rate Cuts Come in April

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Interest rates continue to wage war on the market, but in Canada we could see those come down by April.…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Buy 500 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,830/Year in Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge stock provides passive-income investors with a 7.85% yield, growing dividends, and steady reliability.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

Look for businesses you can stay invested in and get paid a growing passive income for decades. Here are two…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Couche-Tard Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock has done well, but is it a buy today?

Read more »

Silhouette of businessman sit on chair and hold a cigar and looking at the city in night.
Dividend Stocks

Can You Become a Millionaire by Investing $500/Month?

| Kay Ng

You can become a millionaire with a portfolio of blue-chip dividend stocks, but it'll take time and a habit of…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $7,000 in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend stocks can be your passive-income portfolio’s bulletproof vest, notwithstanding factors that drive market volatility.

Read more »