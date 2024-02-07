Home » Investing » Microsoft Stock Is Soaring, But I’d Buy This Canadian Tech Stock Instead

Microsoft Stock Is Soaring, But I’d Buy This Canadian Tech Stock Instead

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock has been growing higher and could reach US$450 per share! But there’s another tech stock offering more value.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) continues to trade on a tear, though shares dipped slightly this week as the world’s largest company hit 52-week highs. Yet, according to analysts, there should be even more room to run.

That might be true, but the stock continues to be incredibly expensive and volatile. So, let’s look at why you might want to buy or avoid this stock and perhaps another tech stock to consider.

Revenue rising

The biggest bullish bet for Microsoft stock comes from the company’s ability to continue its incredible revenue growth. Yet analysts believe that growth should continue, especially after company comments on its cloud business.

Microsoft stock reported its capital expenditure forecast for the future, with spending to “increase materially on a sequential basis.” This comes after more investments into both cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

What this points to is the company is likely to see a large increase in cloud revenue in the future. Furthermore, even though Microsoft stock continues to be the one to beat for AI, there is reason to believe it could scale out at an incredible level.

Guidance up, shares down

Yet after hitting those 52-week highs, shares of Microsoft stock are down, trading at about US$404 as of writing. This could mean a huge opportunity for shareholders in the future, with the consensus target price now at US$451, as of writing.

Analysts have been increasing the guidance on the heels of even more product innovation and learning from their clients to drive even more innovation in the future. And AI should continue to be a large part of this process. AI alone contributed to a six-point increase in cloud growth in the latest quarter.

This means AI is becoming the core product for Microsoft stock. Yet if you want in on AI, there are other companies working with Microsoft stock on this AI future, including a Canadian tech stock you’ll want to consider.

OpenText stock

One company investors will want to consider is OpenText (TSX:OTEX), a company that also deals in cloud data and AI. During its recent earnings report, the company achieved record revenue results yet saw shares drop as it narrowed its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

However, in an interview with the Motley Fool, Chief Financial Officer Mandhu Ranganathan stated that this is to help the company invest more in AI. And a recent divestment of part of its Micro Focus acquisition will certainly help with that.

In fact, the company announced last year it will be rolling out seven new AI vectors. Each will help a different part of the company’s productivity and optimization. And given that the company is a partner with Microsoft stock, if OpenText stock does well, so too will Microsoft stock, and vice versa.

Bottom line

AI is the future, and there are many companies around the world getting into it. But if you want the best of the best for revenue growth and more cloud usage, then I would consider Microsoft stock and OpenText stock.

However, if you’re only going to choose one, OpenText stock offers far more value than Microsoft stock at this point. Despite dropping in share price, that’s likely to turn around as the company grows cloud bookings and integrates more AI. And with more cash coming their way, buybacks have also been noted as part of the future. So, certainly consider this stock if you’re also looking at Microsoft stock today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Stock Is Heading for US$800: Is It a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) could be heading to US$800 per share, but with shares already climbing steadily, is a drop coming…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Tech Stocks

OpenText: Buybacks Around the Corner for This Undervalued Tech Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) stock dropped on lower guidance, yet investors may want to use this as an opportunity to pick up…

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you worried about expensive valuations in the tech sector? Here are two discounted tech stocks to load up on…

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Hey, Investors: Canada’s Tech Scene Is Ridiculously Underrated

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is just one growth darling in Canada's underrated tech scene.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

CLS Is Great: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Buy it

| Adam Othman

While seemingly unstoppable, Celestia stock might not make the best holding to add to your self-directed portfolio right now.

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Stock Hits Record High: Time to Buy? (Or Buy This Lesser-Known Deal Instead?)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit record highs for January, passing the trillion-dollar market cap mark. But now it looks way too…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Well Health Stock?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health stock has rallied 150% since 2019, as it continues to grow at a rapid pace and quickly approaches…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Richer

| Aditya Raghunath

Nu is a high-flying, Warren Buffett growth stock that trades at a cheap valuation in 2024. Is Nu stock a…

Read more »