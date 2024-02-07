Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Now

Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Now

Look for businesses you can stay invested in and get paid a growing passive income for decades. Here are two dividend stocks worth a look.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

Buying and holding dividend stocks is one of the best ways to earn passive income. Here are some stocks that I wouldn’t hesitate to buy now and more on market corrections for growing passive income.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

There’s nothing more reassuring than holding a stock that offers decent income today and that you expect it to continue growing your income every year. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) has been increasing its cash distribution for longer than a decade. And it just raised its cash distribution again — this time, by 5.9%, which is within its target range of 5-9% per year. This distribution growth is supported by its target funds from operations per unit growth of north of 10% per year.

At the recent quotation of $42.10 per unit, it offers a yield of almost 5.2%, which is competitive against Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs). What’s important to note, though, is that BIP is a riskier investment in that it doesn’t guarantee the safety of the principal like GICs do. However, it offers the potential for income growth as well as growth of your investment in the form of price appreciation. Analysts also believe the stock offers a discount of 18%, which is not bad.

Brookfield Infrastructure’s track record is stellar. Excellent management execution, leading to its growing global portfolio of diversified, quality infrastructure assets, has netted total returns of north of 15% per year for its long-term investors over the last decade.

Last year, it invested US$2 billion across three acquisitions — a global intermodal logistics operation and two geographically diverse hyperscale data centre platforms. Industry tailwinds are expected from the rollout of 5G and artificial intelligence to support growth for the data centres.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) doesn’t offer much of a yield, which is only 0.9%. However, convenience stores are super sturdy businesses that are resilient even during recessions. To be sure, in the last recession that was triggered by the pandemic, the company ploughed through with double-digit earnings growth, likely helped by people who preferred shopping with convenience and swiftness.

Importantly, Couche-Tard has been generous with sharing profits with its shareholders through a fast-growing dividend. The stock’s 15-year dividend-growth rate is 24%. Amazingly, its most recent dividend hike in November aligns with that rate at 25%.

To be sure, Couche-Tard has been a careful consolidator of convenience stores globally, including locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. After making major strategic acquisitions, it would reduce leverage in a timely manner using its strong cash flow generation.

It continues to see lots of opportunity for expansion in the United States because it only has a number two position there that represents about 5% of the convenience stores in the country compared to over 60% that are operated by single-store operators. Furthermore, it’s seeking partnerships to build platforms in Latin America and Asia, which could drive more growth.

If you had invested $10,000 in Couche-Tard stock 10 years ago, you would have six times your investment, which would have transformed to about $61,810 for total returns of almost 20% per year! Your initial dividend yield would have been puny at about 0.6% (income of $600/year), but by now, the yield on cost would be about 6.2% (income of about $6,249.6/year).

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Couche-Tard Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock has done well, but is it a buy today?

Read more »

Silhouette of businessman sit on chair and hold a cigar and looking at the city in night.
Dividend Stocks

Can You Become a Millionaire by Investing $500/Month?

| Kay Ng

You can become a millionaire with a portfolio of blue-chip dividend stocks, but it'll take time and a habit of…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $7,000 in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend stocks can be your passive-income portfolio’s bulletproof vest, notwithstanding factors that drive market volatility.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Want Super-Safe Dividend Income in 2024? Invest in the Following 2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

High-return investments are usually high risk but two generous dividend payers are exceptions if you want super-safe dividend income in…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why high-growth dividend stocks such as Nuvei should be on your shopping list in February 2024.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Could Dollarama Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why Dollarama stock has the potential to make you rich over the long term.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your CPP Pension in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

You can supplement the CPP by investing in GICs, dividend stocks, and high-dividend ETFs. Let's see how.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Is Constellation Software Stock a Buy Now?

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is very successful but also very expensive.

Read more »