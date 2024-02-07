Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Now

There’s nothing more reassuring than holding a stock that offers decent income today and that you expect it to continue growing your income every year. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) has been increasing its cash distribution for longer than a decade. And it just raised its cash distribution again — this time, by 5.9%, which is within its target range of 5-9% per year. This distribution growth is supported by its target funds from operations per unit growth of north of 10% per year.

At the recent quotation of $42.10 per unit, it offers a yield of almost 5.2%, which is competitive against Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs). What’s important to note, though, is that BIP is a riskier investment in that it doesn’t guarantee the safety of the principal like GICs do. However, it offers the potential for income growth as well as growth of your investment in the form of price appreciation. Analysts also believe the stock offers a discount of 18%, which is not bad.

Brookfield Infrastructure’s track record is stellar. Excellent management execution, leading to its growing global portfolio of diversified, quality infrastructure assets, has netted total returns of north of 15% per year for its long-term investors over the last decade.

Last year, it invested US$2 billion across three acquisitions — a global intermodal logistics operation and two geographically diverse hyperscale data centre platforms. Industry tailwinds are expected from the rollout of 5G and artificial intelligence to support growth for the data centres.