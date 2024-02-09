Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 High-Yield Stocks for Considerable Passive Income (Yields of 6% and 7%!)

TFSA Investors: 2 High-Yield Stocks for Considerable Passive Income (Yields of 6% and 7%!)

These top TSX dividend stocks are on sale.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Pensioners and other self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors are searching for good Canadian dividend-growth stocks to add to their portfolios focused on generating tax-free passive income.

The pullback in the share prices of several leading TSX dividend stocks is giving investors a chance to pick up high dividend yields and potentially benefit from nice capital gains on a recovery.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) is a major Canadian communications company with wireless and wireline networks that provide mobile and internet services across the country. Telus also has interesting subsidiaries focused on healthcare, agriculture, and global IT services.

Telus trades near $23.50 at the time of writing compared to $34 at the high point in 2022. The decline over the past two years is largely due to rising interest rates, although some troubles at the Telus International subsidiary put added pressure on the stock last year. Telus uses debt to fund part of its investment in network expansion. As borrowing costs rise, profits take a hit. The international business that provides multi-lingual call centre and IT services saw revenue plunge in the first half of last year.

Telus just reported full-year 2023 results. Consolidated operating revenue rose 9.4% compared to 2022, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 7.6%, so it was a solid performance despite the various headwinds. As a result, the stock is likely oversold right now.

Telus has increased the dividend annually for more than two decades. At the current share price, investors can get a 6.3% dividend yield.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) trades near $50.50 per share at the time of writing, compared to the 12-month low around $44 and a high of $74 at one point in 2022.

Rising interest rates are responsible for most of the drop. Like Telus, TC Energy uses debt to fund part of its large capital program, so higher borrowing costs will eat into profits. TC Energy also ran into surging costs on a major project. Fortunately, the Coastal GasLink pipeline reached mechanical completion last year. The final tally is expected to be about $14.5 billion, which is more than double the original budget.

TC Energy did a good job of monetizing non-core assets last year to shore up the balance sheet. The company intends to spin off the oil pipelines business in 2024, along with pursuing other asset sales. TC Energy’s overall business performed well in 2023. The company is expected to report comparable EBITDA growth of about 8% for the year compared to 2022. Guidance for 2024 is expected to be for EBITDA growth of 5-7%.

TC Energy has increased the dividend annually for more than 20 years. Investors who buy the stock at the current level can get a 7.4% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top stocks for TFSA passive income

Telus and TC Energy pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. Ongoing volatility should be expected, but these stocks look cheap today and deserve to be on your radar for a TFSA targeting high-yield passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends TELUS and Telus International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Telus.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $0 Into $10,089.98 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want passive income without spending a cent? This is how to get started and keep it coming for the foreseeable…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $20,000 Into $256/Month to Help With Monthly Expenses

| Puja Tayal

A one-time investment of $20,000 can pay for two to three bills for decades while increasing your investment amount. Here’s…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Telecom Stock I’d Consider Buying in February 2024

| Adam Othman

Blue-chip telecom stocks are often regarded as mainstays in many investor portfolios, and here are the reasons why I would…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two stocks are the smartest buys if you’re looking for cheap but quality investments for long-term hold.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stock and More: 3 TSX Commodity Titans to Watch in 2024

| Adam Othman

Commodity stocks are more influenced by the demand cycles of underlying commodities than market movements, which can make them quite…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

This Passive Income All-Star Just Increased its Dividend by 19%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers even more passive income through dividends but has more on the way with top-line growth opportunities.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

How 1 Absurdly Cheap Stock Can Generate $1,000 in Annual Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in high dividend growth stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners can help you deliver steady gains over time.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Set it and Forget it With 3 Long-Term Growth Gems

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top growth gems I think long-term investors may want to consider, particularly on any upcoming near-term dips.

Read more »