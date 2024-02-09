Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Invest $20,000 in Right Now

The Best Stocks to Invest $20,000 in Right Now

These stocks have the potential to create substantial wealth for their shareholders in the long term.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Investors looking to invest $20,000 in stocks should consider investing in shares of companies with solid fundamentals and well-established businesses. Further, one should focus on diversifying their portfolio to spread risk. 

Against this backdrop, let’s look at four Canadian stocks with the potential to deliver stellar gains. 

goeasy 

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a top stock to invest in right now. The company provides lending services to non-prime consumers in Canada. What stands out is its impressive growth rate. Notably, goeasy’s revenue and earnings sport a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% and 29.5%, respectively. Further, the financial services company has grown its dividend for nine consecutive years.

goeasy benefits from its diversified revenue streams, omnichannel offerings, and a large subprime lending market. Additionally, its solid credit performance and operating leverage cushion its bottom line. 

For instance, goeasy’s revenue has grown at a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The momentum in goeasy’s business will likely sustain in the coming years led by higher loans and operating efficiency. Further, goeasy could continue to enhance its shareholders’ returns through increased dividend payments. 

Its shares are trading at the next 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 9.5, which appears attractive given its double-digit earnings growth and a yield of 2.5%. 

Shopify 

Investors could consider investing in shares of the Canadian tech giant Shopify (TSX:SHOP). While its stock price marked a recovery over the past year, it is still trading at a significant discount from its peak. The e-commerce giant is well-positioned to capitalize on the shift in selling models towards omnichannel platforms. 

Further, its durable revenue growth, ability to drive merchandise volumes, and growing adoption of its products augur well for growth. Additionally, its focus on innovation and transition towards an asset-light business model bodes well for growth. 

Overall, Shopify’s dominant competitive positioning in the e-commerce space, solid revenue growth, ongoing digital shift, innovative products, and improving take rate will support its share price. Moreover, its focus on delivering sustainable earnings supports my optimistic outlook. 

Dollarama

Shares of the value price retailer Dollarama (TSX:DOL) could be a solid addition to your portfolio for its defensive business and high growth. In addition, Dollarama consistently enhances its shareholders’ returns via higher dividend payments. 

While Dollarama operates a low-risk business, its stock has gained over 653% in the past decade, exceeding the broader market by a wide margin. This appreciation in its value reflects Dollarama’s ability to grow traffic in all market conditions. 

Dollarama’s value pricing strategy and extensive domestic store base could continue to drive its top line. Meanwhile, leverage from higher sales, a focus on reducing costs, and direct product sourcing will cushion its earnings and support share price and dividend payouts.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a top stock to capitalize on the growing demand for green energy. Brookfield owns a diversified portfolio of renewable power-generating assets. Moreover, it boasts a solid 155,000-megawatt development pipeline. 

Investors should note that the majority of Brookfield’s power output is contracted and has protection against inflation. These long-term contacts add stability to its earnings and cash flows, and enable the company to return significant cash to its shareholders. 

Brookfield’s focus on diversifying its cash flows and increasing the contracted components of its income mix will add stability to its cash flows and support future dividend distributions. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Buy 32 Shares in This Glorious Dividend Stock and Create $1,074.88 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is also a growth stock you're going to want on your side over the next year and…

Read more »

A man smiles while playing a video game.
Tech Stocks

3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy in February

| Adam Othman

Gaming stocks range from physical gaming locations to companies making computer gaming hardware. Each has its strengths and weaknesses.

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Energy Stocks

New Study Shows 36% of Couples Hide Spending From Partner, And It’s a Pressure Point

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Having the hard talk? It can literally pay to do so. Here's how to stop holding out on your partner…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Bank Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy TD Bank Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a great bank stock to add to your portfolio? Here are three reasons why TD (TSX:TD) may be…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Dividend Stocks With High Yields to Buy for 2024

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stocks raised their distributions for 2024 and now offer high yields.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Value Investors: Are You Buying and Holding Forever? Think Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Value stocks are great, but if you don't have a goal in mind that stock can quickly turn from value…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Drops 24% After Earnings, and I Think it’s a Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock fell by 24% after earnings disappointed, but CEO JP Chauvet says the company is right on track.

Read more »

Metals
Dividend Stocks

Could This Low-Performing Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A low-performing stock is a buying opportunity today and could even make a you a millionaire in the future.

Read more »