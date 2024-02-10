Home » Investing » Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution

Unsure of what to do with a $7,000 TFSA contribution? Stick it in this ETF and chill.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks

Image source: Getty Images.

This year, Canadians are afforded the opportunity to contribute $7,000 to their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), a valuable chance to grow their wealth tax-free. However, deciding how to allocate this contribution requires careful consideration.

While the allure of cryptocurrencies or the next hot stock pick might seem tempting, such investments carry significant risks. A single misguided investment could not only deplete your TFSA contribution room but also potentially leave you with losses that could take years to recover from, reminiscent of bagholding investors caught in the aftermath of meme stock frenzies.

It’s also wise to avoid placing your bets on a single sector or country. History provides cautionary tales, such as the U.S. market following the dot-com bubble or the prolonged stagnation of the Japanese market. These examples underscore the importance of global diversification in safeguarding your investments against sector-specific downturns or geographic economic slumps.

The smart move is to embrace global diversification, allowing you to own a piece of thousands of companies from around the world with your $7,000 TFSA contribution. A strategic way to achieve this is through an exchange-traded fund (ETF), like iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT).

How XEQT works

XEQT stands as a prime example of an “asset-allocation” ETF, designed to simplify the investment process by strategically holding a collection of other ETFs. In XEQT’s case, it encompasses four ETFs, providing comprehensive exposure to a diverse range of stock markets across the globe.

The current allocation within XEQT is thoughtfully distributed, featuring around 47% in U.S. stocks, 24% in EAFE (Europe, Australasia, and Far East) stocks, 24% to Canadian stocks, and 5% to emerging market stocks. The ETF periodically rebalances its holdings, maintaining a consistent investment strategy aligned with its objectives.

XEQT’s cost efficiency is another notable advantage. With an expense ratio of just 0.20%, this fee includes the costs of the underlying ETFs, making it a cost-effective option for investors seeking global stock market exposure. Additionally, XEQT offers a 2.83% distribution yield, which is paid out quarterly, providing investors with a steady income stream alongside the potential for capital appreciation.

Why I like XEQT

Your investment portfolio can be likened to a bar of soap — the more you handle it, the smaller it gets. This analogy perfectly encapsulates the beauty of investing in XEQT, which simplifies the investment process to just three steps:

  1. Periodically buy more XEQT.
  2. Reinvest the quarterly dividends.
  3. Do nothing else. Relax.

Indeed, XEQT, being composed entirely of stocks, will experience volatility. It’s part and parcel of investing in the stock market. During market downturns, XEQT will not be immune to declines. However, it’s crucial to remember the broader perspective.

By investing in XEQT, you’re essentially placing a long-term bet on the global stock market’s upward trajectory. Considering the historical growth of global markets, this is one of the safest bets you can make in investing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Value for money
Investing

3 Canadian Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three value stocks are excellent to buy in this volatile environment.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: 2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for Passive Income for Years

| Adam Othman

Long-term passive-income stocks should ideally offer enough dividend growth to counteract inflation while preserving or growing your capital.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Investing

New to Investing? 2 Easy Stocks to Start Building Wealth Today

| Joey Frenette

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and another great stock are perfect for new investors.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Best Growth Stock on the TSX Today

| Joey Frenette

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) stock took a hit, but it's still a great growth play for the long-term.

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? That’s All the Start-Up Funds You Need to Get Money for Doing Nothing 

| Puja Tayal

Have you been delaying long-term investments for later? Investing money while you are working can help money work for you.

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

The Best Stocks to Invest $20,000 in Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These stocks have the potential to create substantial wealth for their shareholders in the long term.

Read more »

A man smiles while playing a video game.
Tech Stocks

3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy in February

| Adam Othman

Gaming stocks range from physical gaming locations to companies making computer gaming hardware. Each has its strengths and weaknesses.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Buy 32 Shares in This Glorious Dividend Stock and Create $1,074.88 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is also a growth stock you're going to want on your side over the next year and…

Read more »