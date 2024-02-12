Home » Investing » Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

Three value stocks with enormous growth potential are ideal options for long-term investors today.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Value for money

Image source: Getty Images

This year could be a year of discovery for value investors after growth stocks prevailed in 2023. Many stocks are trading at discounted prices or below their intrinsic values to start 2024. However, if inflation continues to recede and interest rates drop, they could take the lead this time.

If you have $5,000 to invest, Air Canada (TSX:AC), Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B), and Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) are ripe for the picking for long-term investors.

No major slowdown

Air Canada was among the top 30 TSX growth stocks in 2019 (ranked seventh). The $6.5 billion airline company had 27 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and profit before the global pandemic in 2020. Government-mandated lockdowns and unprecedented travel restrictions inflicted financial damage to the airline industry.

Fortunately, fast forward to the present and management notes the relatively strong demand in almost every single geography where Air Canada operates. In Q3 2023, the adjusted profit jumped 192% to $1.3 billion versus Q3 2022. “We’re not seeing any major slowdown at this point in time,” said Mark Galardo, Air Canada’s executive vice president of network planning and revenue management.

At $18.21 per share, AC is down 2.6% year to date. National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen, a research analyst at National Bank of Canada said the share price reflects an overly pessimistic view of the current air travel market and the company’s long-term prospects. Moody’s Investors Service also predicts robust travel demand despite a potentially slower global economy.

Record revenue and earnings

Value investors should take notice of Bombardier after the $4.7 billion designer and manufacturer of business jets reported impressive financial results. For 2023, revenue increased 16% year over year to $8 billion, while net income reached $445 million compared to the $148 million net loss in 2022.

Besides the record revenue and earnings, free cash flow (FCF) hit $257 million. Bombardier also set new records in aftermarket revenue and deliveries. “Our stellar top- and bottom-line performance included the lowest leverage ratio in years,” added Éric Martel, Bombardier’s President and CEO.

For 2024, Bombardier projects up to $8.6 billion in revenue and $400 million in FCF. If you invest today, the share price is $48.22 (-9.4% year to date). Market analysts’ 12-month average price target is $76.43 (59% upside).

Growth and value

Lightspeed Commerce offers growth and value, notwithstanding the current stock weakness. At $18.94 per share, investors are down 31.9% year to date. The $2.9 billion e-commerce technology company reported US$237.9 million in revenue in Q3 fiscal 2024, a 27% year-over-year increase.

The silver lining was the improved US$40.2 million net loss compared to US$814.8 million in Q3 fiscal 2023. Also, Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was a positive US$3.6 million against the US$2 million forecast. Lightspeed CEO Asha Bakshani said the focus in fiscal 2025 is to grow the top line without sacrificing Adjusted EBITDA profitability.

LSPD trades at $18.94 (-31.9% year to date), but based on market analysts’ forecasts, the upside potential in one year is 48% ($27.65).

Buy and hold

Air Canada, Bombardier, and Lightspeed Commerce are well-positioned to rebound and outperform. You can buy the value stocks now and even hold for years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 3/5/10 Years? 

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is likely to remain a top growth option for long-term investors and the company's outlook.

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Will Shopify Stock Be Worth More Than Tesla by Year 2030?

| Adam Othman

The market is evolving rapidly, with variables like artificial intelligence and hydrogen demand overshadowing certain growth predictions.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Tech Stocks

Forget Celestica: These Unstoppable Stocks Are Better Buys

| Sneha Nahata

Stocks like Shopify and goeasy appear to be more promising bets near the current levels.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

| Andrew Button

Canadian technology stocks like Open Text Corp (TSX:OTEX) are profiting off the generative AI craze.

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Tech Stocks

CRA: This Tax Break Can Help You Save Serious Money in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Non-refundable tax credits such as the Basic Personal Amount can help Canadians lower their tax bill significantly in 2024.

Read more »

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Growth investors that are willing to be patient should have these two stocks high up on their watch lists right…

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? That’s All the Start-Up Funds You Need to Get Money for Doing Nothing 

| Puja Tayal

Have you been delaying long-term investments for later? Investing money while you are working can help money work for you.

Read more »

A man smiles while playing a video game.
Tech Stocks

3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy in February

| Adam Othman

Gaming stocks range from physical gaming locations to companies making computer gaming hardware. Each has its strengths and weaknesses.

Read more »