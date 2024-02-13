Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

These no-brainer dividend stocks provide worry-free passive income, and you can buy these stocks for less than $200.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in top dividend stocks can help investors earn steady passive income even amid wild market swings. While the fundamentally strong dividend stocks provide worry-free income, their growing earnings base and well-established businesses enable them to deliver decent capital gains over the long term. Also, you don’t need a large amount of capital to start investing in income stocks.

With this backdrop, let’s look at three no-brainer dividend stocks to buy now for less than $200. 

Enbridge 

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the best Canadian stocks to start a passive-income stream. This energy infrastructure company has an impressive track record of dividend payment and growth. Notably, Enbridge has paid and increased its dividend, even amid the pandemic when most energy companies either reduced or temporarily suspended dividend payments. 

To be precise, this energy company has paid a dividend for over 69 years. Moreover, Enbridge increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. It offers a compelling yield of 7.8% (based on its closing price of $46.93 on February 13). Further, its target payout ratio of 60-70% of distributable cash flow (DCF) is sustainable in the long term. 

Enbridge’s diversified revenue streams, power-purchase agreements, and cost-of-service tolling arrangements position it well to deliver strong DCF. Furthermore, its multi-billion secured capital projects, growing renewable portfolio, and strategic acquisitions will likely drive its cash flows and dividend payouts. 

Fortis 

Like Enbridge, income investors could consider investing in the electric utility company Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock. It operates a defensive business, generates predictable cash flows, and adds stability to your portfolio as it’s a low-volatility stock. What stands out is that Fortis has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Further, its payouts are well-protected as the company earns most of its earnings through regulated assets. 

Fortis’s cash flows will likely benefit from the company’s growing rate base. It expects its rate base to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2028 and reach $49.4 billion. During the same period, the utility giant expects to grow its dividend by 4 to 6% per annum. 

With its low-risk business, growing cash flows, visibility over future dividend payouts, and a decent yield of 4.5%, Fortis is a must-have passive-income stock. 

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Leading Canadian banks are known for their stellar dividend payment history and are attractive investments for income investors. Among the large banks, investors could consider investing in the shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

This financial services company has been paying a dividend for an impressive 167 years. Furthermore, its dividend has grown at an average annual growth rate of 10% since 1998. Additionally, Toronto-Dominion Bank maintains a well-covered payout ratio of 40-50%, which is sustainable in the long term.

Its diversified revenue streams, ability to grow loans and deposits, strong credit performance, emphasis on enhancing efficiency, and solid balance sheet will likely boost earnings and future dividend payouts. Further, the bank’s focus on accretive acquisitions will likely accelerate its growth rate. The financial services company currently offers a lucrative dividend yield of 5.1%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $10

| Adam Othman

No-brainer stocks vary from investor to investor based on their preferences and risk tolerances. However, a select few stocks may…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why I’d Buy Canadian Tire Stock Over Home Depot

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) may be one of the better low-cost discretionary retail stocks on the planet as it trades flat.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

Why Magna Stock Fell 8% Last Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock (TSX:MG) dropped 8% last week as the company reported earnings that fell below full-year estimates for the stock.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Secret Weapon

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFI (TSX:TFII) stock is a top dividend stock known for its acquisitions, but that's not the reason to pick up…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy BCE Stock?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Telecom giant BCE is yielding a very generous 7.8%, as its dividend keeps growing and its stock remains under pressure.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Royalty: Canada’s Top Stocks for Reliable Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three top Canadian stocks are reliable sources of cash flows for income-oriented and long-term investors.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Stocks Ready for Dividend Hikes in 2024

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend-growth stocks look cheap right now.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Not Chasing a Higher CPP Benefit

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) often pay retirees more than they get in CPP benefits.

Read more »