Home » Investing » Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put It in This ETF

Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put It in This ETF

This ETF is a great way to put $500 to work across thousands of global stocks.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Got $500 to invest? It might not seem like a lot, and the idea of investing it in meme stocks, cryptocurrency, or penny stocks for a quick profit might cross your mind.

Thankfully, ETFs offer a smarter, more stable alternative. With ETFs, you can invest your $500 into a globally diversified portfolio that spans thousands of stocks, all accessible via a single ticker.

This approach allows you to spread your investment across various industries and regions, providing balanced and diversified exposure with just one transaction.

Here’s how you can put that $500 to work effectively by investing in a single ETF.

How this ETF works

Before I dive into my ETF recommendation, let’s cover some basics for those who might be new to ETFs or need a refresher on how they operate.

The ETF I’m about to introduce holds a few thousand stocks from the U.S., Canada, and other international markets, all under a single ticker. This means you can buy and sell shares of this ETF on the stock market just like you would with any individual stock.

When you invest $500 into this ETF, your money is distributed across a wide array of stocks that make up the ETF’s portfolio. Essentially, with this single investment, you’re placing a bet on the performance of the global stock market.

While it’s true that investing in stocks comes with its share of volatility, this ETF mitigates some of that risk. Because it’s 100% invested in stocks, you’ll still see some ups and downs. However, your investment isn’t overly concentrated in any single country or market sector.

This is diversification in action—by spreading your investment across a broad range of assets, you reduce the risk of significant losses that can come from having all your eggs in one basket.

My ETF pick

The ETF I like is BMO All-Equity ETF (TSX:ZEQT). In addition to the diversification benefits noted earlier, you’ll also receive dividends—a current annual yield of 2.24%, distributed every quarter.

Purchasing ZEQT is straightforward: simply look up its ticker in your brokerage app and decide on the number of shares you wish to buy. Given its current price of $43.78 per share as of market close on February 12, you can acquire 11 whole shares with $500, and possibly more if your platform allows for fractional trading.

However, investing in ZEQT isn’t without costs. The ETF charges a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.20% annually. For a $500 investment, this translates to approximately $1 being deducted each year for management expenses

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Value for money
Investing

Deep-Value Investors: 2 TSX Stocks That Just Might Be Worth the Risk

| Joey Frenette

Consider SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and another deep-value pick for the long haul!

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Cash Kings: 3 Canadian Stocks That Pay Back 12 Times a Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three high-yield Canadian stocks are excellent options for income-oriented investors looking for monthly dividends.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Bank Stocks

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best stocks you can buy from Warren Buffett’s portfolio today with an initial investment of…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 Hands-Off ETFs Outperforming the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want market-beating returns on the TSX today, consider these market-beating ETFs that offer a portfolio in one click.

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Investing

3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

| Adam Othman

There is a lot of diversity within the healthcare sector in Canada, from biotech stocks that can surge and slump…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Hold for the Next 10 Years

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend-growth stocks now offer yields near 8%.

Read more »

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Tech Stocks

Where Should You Invest $1,000 in February 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing $1,000 each month in quality growth stocks can help you deliver outsized gains over the long term.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Need a Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift? This Dividend Stock Will Make You Fall in Love

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock could be the perfect gift that literally keeps on giving this Valentine's Day.

Read more »