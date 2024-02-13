Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Missed Out on Shopify Stock? My Best Tech Stock to Buy and Hold

Missed Out on Shopify Stock? My Best Tech Stock to Buy and Hold

Shopify has increased 350% in the last five years. Today, the stock trades at lofty valuations and carries high expectations.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shopping and e-commerce

Image source: Getty Images

In another day of volatile trading, Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) stock is down 10% after reporting earnings that beat expectations. Its sounds confusing – why would Shopify stock fall when the results were good?

Well, the answer lies largely in Shopify stock’s valuation and the expectations that are baked into it.

Shopify’s top-notch performance

The high expectations that investors hold of Shopify are understandable. This is a company that’s created an e-commerce ecosystem which has changed the playing field for entrepreneurs and even the most well-established companies. The demand for its products and solutions have been high, and this shows no signs of stopping.

Since 2020, Shopify’s revenue has increased 558% to $7 billion. In 2023, revenue increased 26% and in the fourth quarter, it increased 24%. Along with this, the company’s free cash flow generation has skyrocketed. It now stands at a very healthy 21% of revenue.

Not surprisingly, since the end of 2022, Shopify stock has increased 125%. In the last five years, it’s increased 348%. It has been a volatile ride, but well worth it for those investors that got in at the right times. Today, SHOP stock trades at more than 100 times this year’s expected earnings. It’s a pretty steep valuation that clearly makes it vulnerable to downside volatility, like we’re seeing today.

For those investors thinking that you’ve missed out on Shopify’s ride, consider this – CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A).

CGI is a different beast

As a well-established, global $31-billion IT and business consulting services firm, CGI is a different kind of tech stock. It has been growing and expanding through both internal growth and acquisitions for decades. This has led to the company having the reach and global presence that it has today. CGI stock’s ride has been more consistent, steadier, and less volatile.

CGI’s most recent results showed that the company continues to grow at a healthy clip. The quarter was strong on all fronts. Revenue increased 4.4% to $3.6 billion, margins were higher, and earnings per share increased more than 10%. While cash flow from operations declined versus last year, this was due to changes in working capital, so not a cause for concern. It came in at a healthy $5.7 billion.

CGI has been focused on shareholder value creation since it began way back in 1976. In fact, the company has a record on strong returns, and this quarter was no different. CGI reported a return on invested capital of a very healthy 16%. This record of strong returns and shareholder value creation makes the stock a very interesting buy.

CGI stock has a much lower valuation than SHOP stock

Lastly, and very importantly, CGI stock is more reasonably valued than Shopify. In fact, it trades at less than 20 times this year’s expected earnings. This compares to a 100 times earnings multiple for Shopify.

In this respect, CGI is actually a much better buy than Shopify. Yes, CGI is growing its EPS at a less than 10% rate, while Shopify’s EPS is growing at north of 30%. Yet, this doesn’t change the fact that Shopify stock might be overvalued in the short term at least. And this gives rise to a more volatile stock price.

Today, I favour CGI stock over Shopify.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in CGI Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends CGI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Dropped 12.6% Despite Beating Earnings Estimates

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock (TSX:SHOP) dropped by over 12% on the TSX today after reporting earnings that beat estimates. So what happened?

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Tech Stocks

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top Canadian tech stocks I think remain well-positioned to capture much of the upside we're seeing in…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Tech Stocks

Is Nvidia Stock Too Expensive? What Investors Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock continues to be the best of the best in AI growth, but could investors be valuing it…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Tech Stocks

3 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for supercharged tech stocks to buy? Here are three to jump on today!

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

3 Small Tech Stocks Providing Big Returns for Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three tech stocks have been beating the market in the last year, and are small-cap stocks every investor will…

Read more »

little girl in pilot costume playing and dreaming of flying over the sky
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Stocks Set to Soar in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Five Canadian stocks with long growth runways could soar higher in 2024, with or without interest rate cuts.

Read more »

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Tech Stocks

Where Should You Invest $1,000 in February 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing $1,000 each month in quality growth stocks can help you deliver outsized gains over the long term.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two top Canadian AI stocks that could see solid gains in the long run.

Read more »