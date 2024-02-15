Home » Investing » 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Before a Bull Run

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Before a Bull Run

If you want to run with the bulls in the next market upturn, here are three dividend-paying stocks to consider.

Chris MacDonald
Identifying great investment opportunities before the bull run enables investors to generate maximum returns. In this evolving scenario, investing in high-growth stocks delivers unique strengths and enormous growth opportunities. 

In this blog, we will discuss three no-brainer stocks Canadian investors can invest in before the bull run.

Restaurant Brands

Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, achieving annual sales of $35 billion in 2021. It operates in over 100 countries and primarily generates revenue from franchised stores, company-owned restaurants, royalty fees, and the famous Tim Hortons and Burger King chains. 

According to the last quarter’s reports, Restaurant Brands International Inc. has declared a dividend of $0.76 per share and witnessed a 10.9% year-over-year increase in sales. The company also reported growth in EBITDA from $618 million to $665 million in comparison to the previous year’s quarter. Restaurant Brands International also witnessed a rise in its share price per unit to $107.08 and is targeting to reach $110.29 at the end of 2024. 

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is one of the two largest banks in Canada, operating in three business segments, namely Canadian retail banking, wholesale banking, and U.S. retail banking. It serves customer through a comprehensive network of branch offices, ATMs, online portals, and wealth advisors.

In 2023, the company had massive revenue, helping it to grow and expand its operations. As of February 7, 2024, the bank’s market capitalization is $144.5 billion, and the beta (5Y monthly) is 0.84, making it a less volatile stock during market fluctuations. Moreover, the price-to-earnings ratio is 14.4, and the earnings per share $5.60. The bank is targeting to reach $89.83 per share at the end of 2024. Hence, it is one of the best stocks to add to your portfolio before the bull run.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of Canada’s largest gas-regulated and electric industries, operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It offers services and products to more than 3 million people in the region and has smaller investments in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. 

The company managed to grow its earnings per share by 4.6% per year for the past three years. In addition, Fortis’s revenue grew by 13%, empowering investors to earn huge returns. As of February 7, 2024, Fortis has a market capitalization of $26.1 billion and earnings per share of $3.09. The beta (5Y monthly) is 0.18, making it the perfect investment option with a low-risk factor during market fluctuations. 

Bottom Line

Overall, Restaurant Brands International, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Fortis are three of the top companies in the Canadian market in which you can invest to earn enormous returns in the coming days. These are top-performing companies in their respective industries and offer stability in the long term. Thus, adding them to your investment portfolio before the bull run can empower you to earn huge returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

