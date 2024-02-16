Home » Investing » Canadian Tire 2023 Earnings: Better Days Ahead

Canadian Tire 2023 Earnings: Better Days Ahead

Weak consumer demand led to a drop in Canadian Tire’s earnings. Investors need patience to enjoy better days with the dividend stock.

Kay Ng
Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Over a century of operation, Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) has gathered an umbrella of banners, including SportChek, Mark’s, and Party City. With its long history, Canadian Tire is an iconic Canadian brand that offers an assortment of products relevant to our lives. There are over 500 Canadian Tire retail locations across Canada with products in Automotive, Playing, Fixing, Seasonal, and Living. Furthermore, it has a large gasoline retailer, Gas+, which has more than 295 locations.

SportChek, as the name suggests, is a large sports retailer. Mark’s is a nice place to shop for casual clothing and workwear. Party City is a one-stop shop for life’s celebrations.

As a consumer discretionary business, Canadian Tire’s earnings will be impacted by consumer preference changes and the ebb and flow of the economic cycle. Typically, during recessions, the stock will fall regardless before actual results are reflected in the earnings.

For example, in the 2020 pandemic market crash, the consumer discretionary stock fell more than 40% from peak to trough, but its earnings per share for the year remained resilient with only a 2% decline, and the stock recovered past the peak before the year end.

The Canadian retailer reported its fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year 2023 earnings results on Thursday. Here is an overview.

Canadian Tire: Earnings by the numbers

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, Canadian Tire’s consolidated comparable sales were down 6.8%, and consolidated retail sales excluding Petroleum declined 6.9%, representing softer consumer demand.

In the press release, the company also noted that “weaker sales in winter categories across all banners due to unseasonable weather across the country in December” — particularly impacting Seasonal and Gardening categories. Automotive ended up being Canadian Tire Retail’s strongest division during the quarter. SportChek comparable sales fell 6.4%, led by declines in outerwear, skis, and snowboards. Mark’s comparable sales dropped 7.2%, primarily in winter weather categories.

For the full year 2023, consolidated retail sales rose 3.9% year over year to $18.5 billion. Excluding Petroleum, consolidated retail sales declined 3.1% and consolidated comparable sales dropped 2.9%. The consolidated revenue fell 6.5% to $16.7 billion. Excluding Petroleum, it was a decline of 6.1%. The normalized earnings per share ended up being $10.37 (down 45% year over year), resulting in a payout ratio of about 67%.

The retail return on invested capital was 7.9% versus 12.5% in 2022 “due to both the decrease in earnings and the increase in average retail invested capital over the prior period,” as the press release explained.

Investing takeaway

So far, Canadian Tire stock is holding up after earnings. At the recent price of $141.78 per share, it trades at a reasonable price-to-earnings ratio of about 11.3. And the 12-month analyst consensus price target represents a discount of about 10%.

Notably, it is a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat with a dividend-growth streak of about 13 consecutive years. For your reference, its five-year dividend-growth rate is 13.9%, and its last dividend hike was 1.4% in November.

Better days will come for Canadian Tire. When consumer demand returns, earnings will rise, and the dividend stock will be able to raise its dividend at a faster pace. Investors must be patient with the stock, and while they wait, they can enjoy a dividend yield of almost 5% today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Canadian Tire,. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Economic Turbulence
Dividend Stocks

Intact Financial Climbs to All-Time High on Buybacks, With an 11% Dividend Increase

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Intact stock (TSX:IFC) rose after the company reported a difficult year, but managed to increase buybacks and its dividend.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Manulife Stock Raises Dividend by 9.6% on Good Earnings in 2023

| Kay Ng

Manulife stock jumped almost 9% after earnings as it was too cheap to ignore! Its dividend yield is not bad,…

Read more »

Lady holding mobile phone and shopping bags
Dividend Stocks

RioCan’s 2023 Earnings Suggests a Good Income Stock That’s Turning Around

| Kay Ng

Income and value investors should explore RioCan REIT as a potential three- to five-year investment for income and total returns.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Choice Properties REIT Raises Distribution on Stable Earnings

| Kay Ng

Choice Properties is a blue-chip stock for income in the retail real estate space, but don't expect too much growth.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Why MTY Stock Tanked 14% After its Q4 Earnings Event

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why MTY stock dived by more than 14% after its Q4 earnings report came out.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Is Hydro One Stock a Buy After its Q4 Earnings Event?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why Hydro One stock could be a great investment option for consecutive investors in February 2024.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 Boring Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs (and Why They’re Still a Steal!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three boring stocks may have hit all-time highs, but I would still consider picking them up for future value…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

1 Dreamy Dividend Stock up 11% Just Increased its Dividend by 12%!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a top option for investors looking for growth -- not just in share price but also…

Read more »