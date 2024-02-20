Home » Investing » 1 Growth Stock Down 28% to Buy Right Now

1 Growth Stock Down 28% to Buy Right Now

After being temporarily impacted by the economy in 2023, this growth stock is now ultra-cheap, making it one of the best to buy now.

Daniel Da Costa
Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
clock time

Image source: Getty Images

With all the headwinds the economy has faced over the last year and a half, the investing environment certainly has been difficult for investors. The good news, though, is that now, after a year in which many stocks saw impacts on their operations, there are plenty of cheap stocks with significant growth potential to buy.

One of the top stocks that has become ultra-cheap lately is Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A), one of the best-known brands and most popular retailers across the country.

And when it comes to Canadian Tire, not only can you buy the growth stock at a significant discount, but because it pays an attractive dividend and the stock has become dirt-cheap, the yield that it offers today is quite compelling.

So if you’ve got cash in your portfolio that you’re looking to put to work, here’s why Canadian Tire is one of the best growth stocks to buy right now.

Canadian Tire has been negatively impacted by the economy, but this shouldn’t last forever

2023 was a tough year for Canadian Tire as well as many retail stocks across Canada. With both inflation and higher interest rates impacting the discretionary income that Canadians can spend, many were anticipating a significant impact on retail companies’ operations.

In Canadian Tire’s case, the stock saw its revenue fall by 6.5% in 2023, only the second year since the recession in 2008, when the multiline retailer’s sales fell year over year.

Plus, in addition to the impact on sales, Canadian Tire’s profitability was also impacted quite significantly, as you would expect. In fact, its normalized earnings per share (EPS) declined by nearly 50% in 2023, from $18.75 in 2022 to $10.37 in 2023.

So, after such a tough year, it’s not surprising to see Canadian Tire trading right around its 52-week low and nearly 30% off its all-time high.

Now, though, with the stock trading so cheaply and many investors and analysts believing that the worst is behind us, there is a significant opportunity for investors to buy Canadian Tire now and hold the growth stock for the long haul.

After a tough 2023, Canadian Tire is one of the best growth stocks to buy right now

With 2023 now in the rearview and Canadian Tire’s fourth-quarter earnings showing some signs of improvement in the retail environment, 2024 could see the stock rebound significantly, creating a major opportunity for investors.

Analysts expect that Canadian Tire stock will return to growth with roughly 1% in revenue growth anticipated. More importantly, though, analysts expect its normalized EPS to recover by 15%, to just shy of $12.

Of course, these are but estimates, and a lot of Canadian Tire’s recovery potential will be based on how well the economy can recover and how soon consumers start to increase their discretionary spending again.

The good news for investors, though, is that Canadian Tire has proven to be a reliable business over the long haul. So you can have confidence buying the growth stock dirt-cheap today and holding for years.

Plus, as I mentioned before, it pays an attractive dividend, which currently yields just under 5.1%. So you can begin to earn returns immediately, regardless of how soon Canadian Tire’s operations recover and its share price begins to rally.

And even with all these impacts on revenue and profitability, the dividend still has a significant margin of safety. For example, even after Canadian Tire’s normalized EPS fell by nearly 50% in 2023 to $10.37 – that still easily exceeds the $7 annual dividend per share that Canadian Tire pays.

So if you’re looking for a high-quality growth stock to buy now and hold for the long haul, Canadian Tire is certainly one of the top stocks for investors to consider today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are trading at discounted prices.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 31% to Buy Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Buying the dip has its advantages – lower downside risk and higher probability of growth. In a dividend stock, you…

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

Value Alert: Here’s Why TD Bank Stock Is an Excellent Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock is too attractively priced for you to sleep on if you are interested in Canadian bank…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

TFSA: The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $7,000 for February 2024?

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks might be oversold right now.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Cardinal Energy Stock for its 11% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 68% from all-time highs, Cardinal Energy stock offers a tasty dividend yield of 11% in 2024.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1389 Shares in This Magnificent Dividend Stock for $135/Month in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

It is never too early to build a passive income portfolio. Your first-year paycheque or a side hustle can pay…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a $1,214.93 Retirement Paycheque And Help Replace Your Work Pay

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to replace your work pay, you'll need to invest regularly and reinvest again and again. And this…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Get Out of Debt Once and for All, And Turn It Into $12,592.38 in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

By astutely managing your budget and paying down debt, you can free up more money to invest in your retirement.

Read more »