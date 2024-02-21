Home » Investing » Retirees: 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

Retirees: 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

These TSX dividend-paying stocks can be a retiree’s best friend in their self-directed portfolios for additional income in retirement.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior couple at the lake having a picnic

Image source: Getty Images

A solid retirement plan for Canadian seniors nearing retirement should involve creating multiple revenue streams. While setting money aside from their active income might seem like a good idea, leaving it idle is a waste of an opportunity.

Granted, high-interest savings accounts can deliver returns to grow the value of their savings. However, the Canadian stock market offers opportunities to generate better returns on that money.

Dividend investing can allow Canadian retirees to use their capital to create passive-income streams in their self-directed investment portfolios. Canadian dividend stocks are TSX stocks that pay a portion of earnings to investors through quarterly or monthly distributions.

To create a passive-income stream in your self-directed portfolio, you must identify high-quality dividend stocks with reliable track records for paying investors their dividends regularly.

Today, I will discuss two top-notch TSX dividend stocks you can consider adding to your portfolio to begin building the foundations of a solid passive-income portfolio to supplement your retirement income.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a $97.37 billion market capitalization giant in the North American energy industry. The Calgary-headquartered firm operates a multinational pipeline network that transports crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids throughout North America. Its infrastructure is responsible for transporting a fifth of the crude consumed in the region, making it vital to the economy.

Due to several interest rate hikes over the last year and a half, companies across the board have seen deteriorating financial performances, particularly due to higher borrowing costs. Enbridge stock recently reported its financial results for 2023.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) still managed to rise by 6%, but its adjusted earnings were the same as in fiscal 2022. Despite the challenges, ENB stock has managed to continue its 29-year streak of growing shareholder dividends.

As of this writing, it trades for $45.81 per share. Down by 15.24% from its 52-week high, its lower share prices have led to an inflated 7.99% dividend yield that investors can lock in today.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is the fourth-largest bank among Canada’s Big Six banks. The Toronto-headquartered $77.24 billion market capitalization financial institute belongs to one of the most reliable banking sectors. The Big Six are reputable for delivering reliable long-term returns through capital gains and dividend payouts. Scotiabank stock has lagged behind its peers in recent years.

Before the pandemic, it focused on spending billions in acquisitions within the up-and-coming economies in Chile, Columbia, and Peru. With a new chief executive officer in charge, Scotiabank is shifting tact to focus on growth opportunities in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

While there is long-term growth potential in the Latin American market, the company’s renewed focus on North American markets might spur more near- to medium-term growth for the bank.

As of this writing, Scotiabank stock trades for $63.62 per share. At current levels, it pays its investors their shareholder dividends at a juicy 6.66% dividend yield.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Enbridge made the list!

Foolish takeaway

Stock market volatility can cause problems in the short term for even the most reliable TSX stocks. However, declining share prices in the near term due to market uncertainty do not impact the ability to continue paying shareholders their quarterly distributions if the underlying business is sound.

To this end, Enbridge stock and Scotiabank stock are prime examples of reliable dividend stocks you can consider.

By allocating a portion of your capital to dividend stocks like ENB stock and BNS stock, you can begin building a portfolio of income-generating assets to supplement your retirement income for decades.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

2 Stable Stocks for Sleep-Better Investing

| Adam Othman

Boasting rock-solid underlying businesses and great financials, these two stable stocks can be perfect holdings for your portfolio.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

After their recent declines, these two Canadian dividend stocks look even more attractive to buy for the long term.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

3 Common Investing Mistakes Almost Every Investor Makes

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

New investors, don't fall into these lesser-known mistakes many make over and over again! Instead, choose this investment for growth.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 15% to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX stock has increased the dividend annually for five decades.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Is Enbridge Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge now offers a yield near 8%. Is the dividend safe?

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want some absurdly cheap stocks for your portfolio? Here are two options trading at a huge discount right now.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are trading at discounted prices.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

1 Growth Stock Down 28% to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

After being temporarily impacted by the economy in 2023, this growth stock is now ultra-cheap, making it one of the…

Read more »