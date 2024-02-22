Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

3 TSX Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

TSX stocks like goeasy have the potential to outperform the broader equity markets by a wide margin and deliver solid capital gains.

Sneha Nahata
Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors planning to allocate their savings towards long-term financial goals like retirement could consider investing in stocks. Notably, stocks outperform most asset classes in the long term. However, one should take caution and consider investing the shares of fundamentally strong companies. 

Thankfully, the TSX has several such stocks that have consistently outperformed the broader markets and delivered above-average returns. Against this backdrop, let’s look at three Canadian stocks that can potentially generate solid returns in the long term. These stocks will likely outshine the market averages and help you retire rich. 

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a compelling long-term bet to create wealth for retirement. Shares of this non-prime lender have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 34% in the last five years, beating the TSX by a wide margin. Further, it enhanced its shareholders’ returns via increased dividend payments. 

goeasy stock’s solid growth is backed by its strong financial performance. For instance, its revenue sports a five-year CAGR of 19.82% (as of December 31, 2023). At the same time, its earnings per share (EPS) grew at a CAGR of 31.9%. 

The momentum in goeasy’s business will likely be sustained, driving its share price higher. Its diversified revenue sources, large subprime lending market, higher loan originations, and stable credit and payment performance will likely support its top and bottom lines growth. Also, its focus on controlling expenses and improving operational efficiency bodes well for growth. 

Moreover, goeasy could continue to increase its dividend at a decent pace on the back of double-digit earnings growth. Notably, goeasy stock is trading at a next 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3, which is attractive due to its ability to grow earnings at a double-digit rate and a forward dividend yield of about 2.7%. 

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is another top stock for investors looking for capital gains, regular income, and stability. Thanks to its defensive business model and value-pricing strategy, this retailer performs well in all market conditions. Further, its stock has delivered notable gains over the past five years. For instance, Dollarama stock is up about 192% in five years, reflecting a CAGR of nearly 24%. Further, Dollarama has consistently increased its dividend over the past decade. 

Dollarama sells everyday items at low fixed price points. This will likely drive traffic and support its overall revenues. Moreover, the company’s extensive store network and focus on increasing brand awareness will likely contribute to its top-line growth rate. 

Furthermore, Dollarama’s direct sourcing strategy, efforts to reduce merchandise costs, and diversifying its product offering will likely cushion its earnings and drive dividend payouts. 

Shopify 

Investors could consider investing in the technology company Shopify (TSX:SHOP). Shares of this e-commerce platform provider are up about 344% in five years, reflecting a CAGR of 34.7%. Shopify will likely benefit from the ongoing shift in selling models towards omnichannel platforms. This will enable the company to deliver durable revenue growth. 

Further, its ability to grow the number of active merchants on its platform will drive its gross merchandise volume and sales. Also, higher subscription pricing and improving take rate will support its revenue and earnings.

The company is transitioning towards an asset-light business model, focusing on lowering expenses and delivering sustainable profitability in the long term. Moreover, the growing adoption of its products and expansion of its offerings will likely accelerate its growth rate. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Miss This Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Lock in a 9% Dividend Yield

| Puja Tayal

Is your passive income portfolio earning a decent dividend yield? Here is an opportunity to boost your portfolio with a…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Metals and Mining Stocks

Got $200? 2 Lithium Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lithium stocks may not be in the headlines like chip stocks, but they have just as much growth potential over…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

If You Invested $10,000 in BCE Stock in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Puja Tayal

There are many ways to earn money from the same stock. Here are three ways to invest $10,000 in BCE…

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

3 Things You Need to Know if You Buy Gildan Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gildan stock (TSX:GIL) rose after a dividend increase, but there is still a lot of turmoil behind the scenes that…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Should Investors Buy NorthWest REIT for its 8.2% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income is great, and this dividend stock has plenty of it. But is it still too risky for investors…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Stocks for Beginners

3 Things About Couche-Tard Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Couche-tard stock (TSX:ATD) may be up 30% this year, but look at the leadership and history of the stock to…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Top TSX Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

Aritzia could be a must-buy TSX growth stock in 2024, showing strong recovery with the potential for sustained financial growth…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Need Another Paycheque? Invest $40K for $395.05 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to consolidate your investments and bring in more passive income, then consider this ETF that provides it…

Read more »