Home » Investing » Where Will Canadian Utilities Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will Canadian Utilities Stock Be in 5 Years?

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CSU) is a classic example of a stock where the dividend is all you get. Can the company turn things around?

Andrew Button
Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) stock is well known for its high dividend yield. At 5.89%, it’s nearly double the yield on a a typical TSX index fund. However, CU stock has delivered almost no capital appreciation in recent years – in a full decade in fact. The stock’s most recent move upward that really “stuck” was in 2012. Since then, it has been volatile and ultimately flat long term. In this article, I will explore the factors behind CU’s sluggish performance, and attempt to gauge whether its performance can improve in the future.

Slow growth

One of the factors behind CU’s sluggish stock performance over the years has been slow earnings growth. Over the last five years, it grew at the following compounded annual (CAGR) rates:

  • Revenue: -2.9%.
  • Net income: 6.8%.
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS): 7.4%.

The top line growth was negative, although the growth in earnings was actually OK for a utility. Over a 10-year timeframe, the situation reverses:

  • Revenue: 1.74%.
  • Net income: 0.86%.
  • Diluted EPS: -0.18%.

There was basically no growth over a 10-year period, hence the lack of movement in the stock. Were there any signs that the situation might improve in the most recent quarterly report? Truthfully, it was a mixed showing as well, featuring metrics like:

  • $812 million in revenue, down 9.6%.
  • $0.39 in earnings per share, up 21.8%.
  • $0.32 in adjusted earnings per share, down 28%.
  • $394 million in cash from operations, up 3.7%.

Profitability

One factor that Canadian Utilities has going in its favour is profitability. In the most recent 12-month period, its profitability ratios were:

  • Gross profit margin: 67%.
  • EBIT margin: 30%.
  • Net margin: 17%.
  • Return on equity: 11.3%.

These ratios suggest that CU is a very profitable company. As for whether it will continue to be profitable, I’d say the odds are pretty good. As a utility, it enjoys regular recurring revenue on long term contracts. It does have expenses to manage, but so far it seems to be doing a good job of managing them. There is one expense category that could become problematic. I’ll review that in the next section.

Debt

Debt – or rather, the interest on debt – is an expense category that could become problematic for Canadian utilities. The company has $9.7 billion worth of debt, which is about $4.7 billion more than it has in shareholders’ equity. The amount of debt has grown steadily over the last 10 years, a period in which earnings haven’t really grown. Thanks to the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes, the interest on CU’s debt is rising. In the last 12 months, Canadian Utilities had $448 million in interest expenses, up from $417 million in 2022. Rate hikes and debt growth are making their presence felt. On the other hand, despite these rising costs, CU is still paying out less than 100% of its earnings as dividends, so the payout is fairly safe.

The five-year forecast

Taking everything into account, I’d expect Canadian Utilities’ next five years to look like its previous five: steady and modestly growing dividends, but no capital appreciation. The company does not have many growth drivers and its interest costs are rising. This all makes for a high yield play where the dividend is all you’re likely to get.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’m Watching for Big Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

Consider Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and another top passive-income play to power your dividend portfolio!

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

2 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy if There’s a Stock Market Sell-Off

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top stocks offer attractive yields, have reliable operations and are dividend aristocrats, making them two of the best…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These Hot Growth Stocks Before They Take Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks just reported earnings that should have investors eager for more over the next year and beyond. They're…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Loblaw Companies or Metro Stock?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Loblaw Companies (TSX:L) stock is riding on recent momentum. Meanwhile, Metro (TSX:MRU) is executing for future earnings growth.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Got $500? 2 Financial Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

If you got some extra cash on hand, consider picking up these financial stocks and holding them forever for growing…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Magnificent Stocks to Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks are magnificent, despite hitting 52-week lows recently. But there is one I love in particular.

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Dividend Stocks

Hungry for Yield? 2 Dividend-Growth Gems That Demand Attention

| Joey Frenette

Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) and another dividend grower are fine additions to your portfolio.

Read more »