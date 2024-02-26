Home » Investing » TFSA: 3 Reliable Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount

TFSA: 3 Reliable Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount

With so many opportunities on the TSX today, here are three of the best and most reliable stocks to buy for your TFSA right now.

Daniel Da Costa
Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

As investors, naturally, we are always looking for high-potential stocks to buy while they trade at a discount. The issue is that the stocks that offer some of the largest and most compelling discounts are often the ones that are being heavily impacted by the economic environment, making them much higher-risk investments.

When it comes to investing in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), it’s certainly important that you find top-notch stocks that can grow your capital significantly. After all, you’re trying to take advantage of the tax-free nature of the TFSA.

At the same time, though, you don’t want to invest in super high-risk stocks where you could potentially lose a significant amount of capital you invested in addition to the valuable TFSA contribution room.

With that in mind, if you’re looking for high-quality stocks that you can buy at a discount today for your TFSA, here are three of the best to consider.

A top utility stock to buy now while it’s trading undervalued

There’s no question that one of the safest and most reliable stocks in Canada is Fortis (TSX:FTS), the massive utility stock.

Not only are utility stocks well-known to be highly defensive and recession-resistant thanks to the essential services they provide, but Fortis also has a lengthy, decades-long track record demonstrating exactly why it’s one of the best and most reliable stocks on the TSX.

For 50 straight years, Fortis has not only paid a dividend, but it has also increased the cash it pays out to investors every single year.

That just goes to show not only how impressive Fortis’s management has been but also how reliable the stock is and the fact that whether the economy is booming or in a recession, Fortis’s operations are consistently expanding, and it’s constantly generating more cash to return to investors.

Plus, after several interest rate increases in quick succession over the last few years, Fortis stock is now trading off its highs. So, while you can buy this top stock at a discount and lock in a higher-than-normal yield, it’s certainly one of the most reliable Canadian stocks to consider for your TFSA.

A top Canadian REIT with significant long-term growth potential

Many real estate stocks are high-quality and reliable investments, especially since they’re constantly generating tonnes of cash flow each month. While residential real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often the top choice for investors, one of the best REITs you can buy for your TFSA at a discount today is Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN).

Granite is an industrial REIT that owns properties like warehouses and distribution centres. That may not sound like the most exciting business, but in recent years, industrial REITs have gained a tonne of potential.

For example, as e-commerce continues to boom, many businesses are closing some of their retail stores in lieu of their online platforms. However, all that inventory still needs to be stored somewhere. As companies close some of their brick-and-mortar locations, demand for warehouse space has been consistently rising.

With many economic headwinds and uncertainty today, though, Granite now trades well off its highs, offering an attractive discount and making it one of the best to buy.

Not only is it down 25% from its all-time high reached back in 2021, but its yield has also climbed to roughly 4.5%, giving investors a significant opportunity today.

A top telecom stock to buy and hold for years

In addition to utility stocks and real estate a top telecom stock like BCE (TSX:BCE), is another high-quality investment that investors can buy for their TFSAs today.

Telecommunications is an industry that has quickly become essential, giving BCE a tonne of resiliency. In addition, though, telecom stocks also own plenty of long-life assets that can generate considerable cash flow for years to come.

In recent years BCE has been spending a tonne of cash to build out both its 5G infrastructure and fibre-to-the-home services. And while building out this infrastructure is essential to keep BCE competitive, these investments should also drive considerable cash flow growth for years to come.

Therefore, while BCE trades 23% off its high and offers a yield of roughly 7.9%, it’s certainly one of the best stocks to buy for your TFSA today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Bce. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra-High-Yield Mortgage Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

| Andrew Button

Mortgage stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN) gain from high interest rates.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Earn $1,092/Year Tax-Free

| Sneha Nahata

Earn $1,092/year in tax-free passive income with top TSX dividend stocks like Fortis, Enbridge, and Canadian Natural Resources.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Fortis Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Daniel Da Costa

After 50 straight years of increasing dividend payments can Fortis stock continue to expand its operations and grow shareholder value?

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian REITs to Buy Today!

| Daniel Da Costa

These REITs are reliable and offer attractive yields and long-term growth potential, making them three of the best REITs Canadians…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) can pay substantial amounts of passive income.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) kicked off 2024 with a bang. Where will it be in five years?

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Golden Years Gain: Your CPP Benefits at Age 70

| Christopher Liew, CFA

CPP users delaying pension payments until 70 will receive substantial monthly income streams in the golden years.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale.

Read more »