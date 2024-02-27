Home » Investing » 1 Dividend Stock Down 30% to Buy Right Now

1 Dividend Stock Down 30% to Buy Right Now

This Canadian bank stock now offers a 6.6% dividend yield.

Andrew Walker
Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Contrarian investors seeking high-yield passive income and a shot at decent capital gains have a chance to buy cheap Canadian dividend stocks for their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolios.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) trades near $64 per share at the time of writing compared to $93 two years ago.

The extended decline is largely due to the rise in interest rates in Canada and the United States as the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve battle to get inflation under control.

Higher interest rates are normally positive for the banks as they give the financial institutions an opportunity to earn better net interest margins. The steep rise in rates over such a short period of time, however, is putting businesses and households with too much debt in difficult positions. As a result, loan defaults are expected to rise, and this has markets concerned that the banks might be in for a rough ride.

Rate hikes take time to work their way through the economy. The central banks are trying to reduce inflation by cooling off demand and bringing the jobs market back into balance. There is a risk that they will keep rates too high for too long and trigger a serious recession. If unemployment surges, the banks could see loan losses balloon.

Bank of Nova Scotia earnings

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its provision for credit losses (PCL) in fiscal 2023 compared to 2022, and the trend is continuing in the current fiscal year. The bank just reported fiscal first-quarter (Q1) 2024 results, with the PCL amount for the quarter rising to $962 million from $638 million in fiscal Q1 2023. Most of the provision ($942 million) was for impaired loans largely located in the international banking portfolios in Chile, Colombia, and Peru.

Bank of Nova Scotia announced a strategy shift late last year that will see the bank focus more on growing its business in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The operations in South America could potentially be monetized as part of the transition. The bank also reduced staff by about 3% last year to cut expenses.

A $1 billion provision for credit losses sounds like a lot, and the increase from last year indicates rising challenges for over-leveraged customers, but the charge is still very small relative to the total loan portfolio, which remains in solid shape.

Bank of Nova Scotia finished fiscal Q1 2024 with a common equity tier-one (CET1) ratio of 12.9%. This is above the 11.5% required by Canadian banking regulators and indicates the bank has a good capital cushion to ride out some tough times.

Adjusted net income came in at $2.21 billion for the quarter compared to $2.35 billion in Q1 2023. The bank remains very profitable, and the dividend should be safe.

Dividends

Bank of Nova Scotia increased the dividend for 2024. Investors who buy the stock at the current level can get a 6.6% dividend yield.

Is Bank of Nova Scotia a buy now?

Ongoing volatility should be expected until there is evidence the central banks will start to cut rates. Markets want to see indications that increases in the provisions for credit losses are slowing down before driving bank stocks meaningfully higher.

That being said, BNS stock is probably oversold at this level, and you get paid well to wait for the rebound. If you have some cash to put to work, Bank of Nova Scotia deserves to be on your radar for a contrarian dividend pick.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

How Investing $100 Per Week Can Create $2,000 in Annual Dividend Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how blue-chip, high-dividend TSX stocks such as Enbridge can help you earn $2,000 in annual dividend income.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Forget the 4% Rule: Here’s What You Should Really Be Looking at During Retirement

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

When it comes to retirees, total return is better than a high yield.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income? This 7.7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can make $154 per month by acquiring 1,000 shares of this monthly income stock offering 7.7% yield.

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Real Estate Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These real estate stocks are each significantly undervalued and offer plenty of growth potential, making them three of the best…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 TSX Stocks That Pay Cash Every Month

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for some monthly passive income? Forget private investments. Use TSX stocks to earn safe and steady passive…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy in February 2024: RioCan REIT Stock vs. Canadian National Railway Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why both RioCan and Canadian National Railway are solid long-term investment choices in 2024.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With $25,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality, high-yield dividend stocks such as Enbridge can help you generate a recurring income stream for life.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Will Make You Richer in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to creating riches in 2024, these companies offer the best, most solid chance while providing dividends while…

Read more »