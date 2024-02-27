Home » Investing » 3 Things You Need to Know If You Buy Celestica Stock Today

3 Things You Need to Know If You Buy Celestica Stock Today

Celestica stock (TSX:CLS) has surged an insane 215% in the last year. So is it now overvalued? Or should investors buy while they can?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Technology, internet and networking, security concept

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to growth, one stock that’s more and more in the headlines is Celestica (TSX:CLS). Celestica stock has been surging in growth, and it’s clear why. The company has latched onto the growth in anything chip stocks.

Celestica tests semiconductor chips. So while it doesn’t produce them, it’s a necessary part of the process. However, there are a few things you should know before picking up this stock. Which is why I’m going to get right into it today.

A stable, but growing industry

Celestica, as mentioned, has seen shares soar thanks to the growth in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) industry. This industry is expected to experience at least moderate growth in the near future. That comes from hot trends like in artificial intelligence (AI), true, but also demand for electronics and outsourcing trends in general.

The company operates in a competitive landscape, with huge companies all vying for the same space. So it’s important to note this before investing in Celestica stock. That being said, the company is unique in that it focuses on complex, high-mix and low-volume manufacturing. This allows it to establish long-term relationships with the best of the best tech companies.

Plus, Celestica continues to actively expand. This not only includes into AI, but also electric vehicles (EV) and medical devices. These too are promising growth opportunities beyond AI.

Earnings are up

All this interest and diversification has of course led to growth for the company in earnings as well. Most recently, revenue increased 5.4% year over year in the fourth quarter to US$1.8 billion. Net income fluctuated, with a decrease of 11.2% however, hitting US$42.4 million.

Even so, the company has remained consistent in its results and remains profitable. Its gross margin remains at 14%, so it’s able to generate profit from its operations, even during these tough and expensive times.

Meanwhile, the profitability means it can afford to have some debt on hand. This has led to a debt-to-equity ratio at a very light 24%. Plus, Celestica holds US$374 million in cash, providing even more financial flexibility.

But is it valuable?

It’s a decent question. Celestica stock is, after all, up a whopping 215% in the last year! Yet its current price-to-earnings ratio is at just 20.1, putting it below many of its peers. This could indicate the stock is undervalued in this case, even with shares surging so high.

However, the stock doesn’t offer a dividend. So you’re entirely reliant on the company’s earnings in the future. That being said, those look to be quite stable and indeed growing.

All in all, Celestica stock shouldn’t be bought if you’re looking to buy and ditch it within a year. The company is a solid long-term play, especially as we continue to see high demand for semiconductor chips. That being said, a dip could also be a signal for when you might want to buy, considering shares have climbed so high. In any case, it looks like a strong stock worth considering on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Help Make You Richer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Warren Buffett jumped out and back in to this stock, so what should investors consider before buying in bulk as…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Cryptocurrency Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bitcoin hit its highest point in two years, but instead of paying that high price, invest in these cryptocurrency stocks.

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Tech Stocks

4 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in March

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

EV stocks are due for a rebound, and that could be in the next year. Even if it's not, these…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Good Buy in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 52% from all-time highs, is Shopify stock a good long-term buy for shareholders at its current valuation?

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock That Could Double (Again) in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why I remain bullish on Coinbase stock and expect it to beat the broader markets in 2024.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

If You Invested $1,000 in Constellation Software Stock 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You’d Have Now

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock has tripled investors' money over a five-year period. Is it still a buy?

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Tech Stocks

Everyone Is Talking About Chip Stocks: Are They a Good Long-Term Option?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Chip stocks have been all the rage, but what are long-term investors really in for by buying them on the…

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for Canadian tech stocks that could be multi-baggers in the decade ahead. Here are three small-cap stocks…

Read more »