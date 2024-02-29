Home » Investing » 3 No-Brainer Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

3 No-Brainer Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

I would buy Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) shares without hesitation.

Andrew Button
Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
worry concern

Image source: Getty Images

It’s not very often you see stocks that you’d consider “no brainers.” Markets are very complex; usually, the obviously great “companies” have very expensive shares, which reduces the return you can actually squeeze out of them. Nevertheless, there are a few stocks out there today that I consider more or less no-brainers. Following are three of them.

TD Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a stock that I’ve owned for about five years now. At one point, I significantly reduced my ownership of it, selling about 80% of my shares, but I never once completely exited the position. In fact, I actually increased my TD shares a little bit this month, buying around $2,000 worth.

Why do I like TD stock so much? There are a few reasons.

For one thing, the company has decently fast growth for a bank, having increased its revenue by 7% per year over the last five years.

For another thing, the company has a huge U.S. business, which consists of a regular bank as well as a large investment in brokerage giant Charles Schwab. TD’s Schwab stake is worth about $13 billion, and it pays TD hundreds of millions a year in dividends.

Finally, TD has very conservative lending standards. It scrutinizes borrowers very heavily before issuing them loans. As a result, it has fairly low defaults and a very low risk balance sheet – well, as “low risk” as is possible for an ultra-leveraged industry like banking, anyway.

TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), or ‘TSMC’ for short, is a Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing company. It manufactures chips for giants like NVIDIA and AMD. You’ve probably heard by now about NVIDIA’s massive stock market rally. It’s up more than 200% since the start of 2022. However, NVIDIA stock is quite pricey, trading at 65 times earnings. Taiwan Semiconductor is fairly inexpensive (it trades at 25 times earnings), while giving you indirect exposure to NVIDIA’s growth.

I used to own TSMC stock, but I sold out of it after a disappointing series of revenue reports. I consider that trade to have been a mistake, and I think that TSM is still worth owning at today’s prices

Google

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), better known as Google, is a U.S. tech giant whose shares have taken a serious beating in recent weeks. The problem – as is often the problem with Google these days – was artificial intelligence (AI). Google shares dived when the company’s Gemini AI chatbot was found to be making many mistakes, both in text responses and image accuracy. Some of the errors involved controversial subject matter such as politics and history. Errors made in depicting historical figures caused some users to feel offended. CEO Sundar Pichai called this “completely unacceptable.” GOOG stock slid 4% the day the Gemini controversy broke.

The thing is, the problems with Gemini are not insurmountable. Google has fantastic AI capabilities, having invented much of the technology that went into ChatGPT. For example, it developed the “transformer” architecture that ChatGPT relies on. Obviously, this company can build good AI products; it’s just that it lost its footing with generative AI. Over time, the company’s army of genius programmers will probably figure something out. In the meantime, the sell-off has made GOOG the best value in all of big tech, trading at a mere 20 times forward earnings. That’s chump change by the standards of big tech these days, and Google still has an excellent competitive position.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Alphabet and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Charles Schwab, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: BCE Stock vs. Quebecor

| Joey Frenette

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) and BCE (TSX:BCE) are top telecom dividend plays to consider this March if you like big passive income.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

1 Recession-Resistant Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Renewable is a recession-resistant high dividend stock trading at a cheap valuation in 2024.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

3 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are stocks growing, and there are stocks hitting all-time highs. These are three that I would therefore consider on…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Look Dirt-Cheap Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) and Suncor (TSX:SU) are great dividend stocks for value hunters going into March 2024.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Is Fortis Stock a Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis has increased the dividend annually for 50 years.

Read more »

Construction work on a site
Dividend Stocks

1 Construction Stock That Has Created Millionaires and Will Continue to Make More

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Stantec (TSX:STN) stock's post-pandemic rally has been phenomenal. A 2024-2026 strategic plan gives the growth stock has more room to…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock can easily surpass the TSX today, but even more growth is likely to get back to all-time…

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Dividend Stocks

Down 40% From All-time Highs, Is Cargojet Stock a Good Buy Today?

| Aditya Raghunath

Cargojet stock trades at a significant discount to consensus price target estimates in 2023.

Read more »