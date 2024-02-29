Home » Investing » The Best Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

The Best Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Cineplex has emerged from the pandemic riddled with debt but also with a stronger underlying business and stock that grossly undervalued.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

As you know, the stock market has been quite strong in the last year. This means that many stocks have done well. Yet, there are some underperformers – like Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX). But this is part of what makes Cineplex stock the best stock for Motley Fool investors to invest in today.

Let’s take a look.

Cineplex’s recovery from the pandemic days

In the last year, Cineplex has made quite a remarkable recovery. Despite investor fears, the company has shown us a few things. Firstly, the movie-going experience is still very much in demand. Secondly, Cineplex’s diversification strategy is paying off. And lastly, management is successfully driving value in the business.

Let’s tackle my first point. Cineplex’s third-quarter results, which includes the summer months, were the best quarterly results ever. Attendance was 90% of 2019 levels, and revenue as well as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and special losses, or EBITDaL, far exceeded 2019 levels. Also, box office revenue in August was the third highest of all time, and came in at 120% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

As we can see from Cineplex’s performance this summer, consumers still value the movie-going experience, and when the offering is appealing to them, this is the result.

Today’s challenges are surmountable

Clearly, there are other factors at play here, because the fall months were less bullish. While Cineplex’s diversification strategy has been successful, and the movie exhibition business now accounts for 70% of total revenue, it remains its biggest segment. This means that movie content matters – a lot.

The writers’ strike last year put a dent in Cineplex’s otherwise strong movie slate. Because of this, attendance suffered, as movie-goers were not as eager to watch the sub-optimal content that was being offered.

Today, the strike is over. This means that this year, we can look forward to a long list of blockbusters that are sure to get more people into the theatres. Furthermore, this means that Cineplex will be able to showcase its new improved business. Let’s go back to the third-quarter results to do this.

In the movie exhibition segment, attendance was 90% of 2019 levels. Yet, revenue was 113% of 2019 levels, and adjusted EBITDaL was 135% of 2019 levels. Premium offerings such as VIP movies have bumped up Cineplex’s revenue and margins. In fact, the company’s EBITDaL margin was 19.2% in the third quarter, compared to 16.1% in 2019

Cineplex’s valuation suggests doom

Despite all of this, Cineplex stock’s valuation remains in depressed, ultra-undervalued territory. It’s trading at eight times next year’s consensus EPS expectation, and six times 2025’s consensus EPS expectation. It actually suggests that Cineplex’s earnings will not recover back to pre-pandemic levels.

But I see it differently. I think that interest expense will go down significantly, attendance will get a boost as movie content improves, and Cineplex’s amusement segment will continue its strong growth path. All of this will boost Cineplex’s earnings and drive increases in Cineplex stock.

Motley Fool: The bottom line

In closing, I want to recognize the negative sentiment that’s surrounding Cineplex stock, while pointing out that it was once thought of by many Motley Fool members as a reliable dividend payor that commanded a premium multiple.

Have things really changed this much, or do we just need to see past this temporary pain to brighter days ahead?

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Cineplex. The Motley Fool recommends Cineplex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Start a Growing Passive Income Stream

| Sneha Nahata

Start a growing passive income stream with shares like Canadian Utilities that boast five decades of dividend growth.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Might be Sleeping On, But I’m Not

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks have more than doubled in the last year, yet there could certainly be more growth on the…

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Investing

2 Undervalued Gems to Watch in March 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Value stocks such as Air Canada and Exchange Income trade at a compelling discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Put $7,000 in 2024

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer yields near 8%.

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Energy Stocks

3 Things About Enbridge Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge stock (TSX:ENB) continues to be one of the best dividend stocks out there, but with a payout ratio of…

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

| Andrew Button

I would buy Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) shares without hesitation.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks I’d Buy in March 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

High-growth tech stocks such as Datadog and Shopify should be on your shopping list in March 2024.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their multi-year growth potential and attractive valuations, I am bullish on these two stocks.

Read more »