Home » Investing » 3 Things You Need to Know if You Own CGX Stock Today

3 Things You Need to Know if You Own CGX Stock Today

Cineplex stock remains in the doghouse, trading at 2.6 times earnings, but there are clear signs of an upcoming rebound.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
movies, theatre, popcorn

Image source: Getty Images

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX) reported Q4 and year-end 2023 results yesterday. The results came in below expectations but there were definitely some bright spots. Let’s take a look at what investors need to know about Cineplex (CGX) stock.

Cineplex reports a net loss in Q4

A $0.14 loss per share for Cineplex’s fourth quarter was certainly a disappointment, sending CGX stock down 7% yesterday.

As Cineplex continued to struggle with lack of content, attendance has been low relative to earlier quarters of the year. Consequently, box office revenue came in at $124 million, 68% of the fourth quarter of 2019 (pre-pandemic levels).

While all of this is disappointing, there are two things to keep in mind. The first is that this was expected, as the effects of the writers’ strike on movie content linger. We have known the strike would affect the stock price and CGX has been under pressure since it began. The second is that premium experiences like VIP are making up an increasingly bigger percent of revenues, and they are now at 40% of box office revenue. These revenues are higher margin revenues.

So while EPS came in at a disappointing -$0.14, the company is recovering. As a testament to the underlying strength of the business, we can look to box office revenue per patron (BPP) and concession revenue per patron (CPP). Both BPP and CPP hit records in 2023, coming in at $12.53 and $8.90, respectively.

Full year 2023 results

The full year 2023 results offer a glimpse of what’s possible with Cineplex. In the year, revenue increased 25.9% to $1. 4 billion as attendance increased 25.8% to 47.9 million. Also, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and special losses (EBITDAal) increased to 136% to $193 million. Its EBITDAal margin increased to 11.3% from 4.9%.

The writer’s strike began in May and lasted 148 days, or roughly 5 months. So film content was affected primarily in the late summer/fall months. It’s key for us to remember that these supply challenges are short-term in nature. Next year, we can expect the supply of movies to accelerate, thus paving the way for stronger attendance once again.

Refinancing and the return of Cineplex’s dividend

Management has been working hard on shoring up Cineplex’s balance sheet. To this end, the company announced a refinancing plan to optimize its capital structure. This plan will extend certain maturities, remove restrictions, and reduce the dilutive effect that the convertible debt will have on shareholders.

All of this to give management more flexibility to run the business. As the company continues to ramp up and approach pre-pandemic levels of business, its debt burden will fall, and this will pave the way for an eventual return of the dividend.

Recall that before the pandemic, Cineplex was touted as an ideal, reliable dividend payor because of the steady, reliable cash flows generated. If and when Cineplex can achieve 75% to 80% of pre-pandemic attendance levels, this would make the reintroduction of the dividend not only possible, but very likely. Management expects this will happen late this year or early next year.

The bottom line

Cineplex (CGX) stock reacted quite negatively to this earnings result, down 7% yesterday. However, for investors looking for an attractive value/turnaround stock with plenty of upside, Cineplex is worth considering.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Cineplex. The Motley Fool recommends Cineplex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Strong Dividend Stocks I’d Add to My Portfolio Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows, and high yields, these three dividend stocks are an excellent addition to…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Bank Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock provides investors with more growth towards all-time highs, as well as a superior dividend yield over 6%.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put It in This Index Fund

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This ETF is one of the best options for those with a bit of cash, who don't want to worry…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Nvidia Stock Is Making History: Will It Make New Investors Any Money?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) continues to surge past all-time highs, with shares up 265% in the last year alone! But can…

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy Dollarama Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock has seen massive growth this last year, but more could be on the way -- not just…

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

Help! How Do I Get Rid of My Stock Duds?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stock duds can prevent you from making really big returns and using that cash to fund future investments. How do…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing

1 Deep Value Stock Fit for Patient Investors

| Joey Frenette

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock is starting to get way too cheap to ignore after staying flat over the past few…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Earn $200 a Month Without Lifting a Finger (Invest in Only These Dividend Stocks)

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly paying dividend stocks would be ideal for income-seeking investors.

Read more »