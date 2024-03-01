Home » Investing » A Top Way to Build Wealth in the Stock Market

A Top Way to Build Wealth in the Stock Market

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is a great low-risk way to build wealth over the long term.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
growing plant shoots on stacked coins

Image source: Getty Images

There are more than just a few ways to build wealth in the stock markets. Undoubtedly, you can go down the route of a passive investor and simply invest in a handful of ETFs (exchange-traded funds), index funds, mutual funds, or even index ETFs.

Though there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a passive investor, as long as you minimize your fees or MERs (management expense ratios), I’d argue that there’s a greater sense of ownership when you pick your own stocks. And if you’re a beginner who’s looking to learn the ropes, I’d argue there are numerous reasons to “graduate” beyond just passive investing so that you can do slightly better than the averages.

While many investors shoot to do much better than the averages, I’d argue that by aiming for slightly better returns than the market averages, you’ll be able to impress yourself while steering clear of potential pitfalls. Indeed, chasing returns with little consideration for the price you’ll end up paying can be dangerous. And if you shoot for better than “slightly better,” there’s a good chance you could overestimate your tolerance for risk and be drawn into the market’s hottest momentum stocks.

Doing slightly better than the market is a big deal, especially over time

Indeed, momentum investing can come with its pitfalls, especially if you’re just a tad too late to the party. In this piece, we’ll check out one of the most intriguing ways to build wealth over the course of many years. The following play offers a good mix of value and gain potential over the long haul.

So, while others crowd into the hot trade of the day or week, it may be wise to stick with the following boring but proven market crushers to improve your chances of doing just a bit better than the market averages over an extended duration of time.

Warren Buffett previously noted that his firm will probably only be slightly better than the averages. For long-term investors, any slight edge you can get (without overextending oneself on risk) is worth taking.

Waste Connections

Let’s have a look at Waste Connections (TSX:WCN), a business that’s pretty easy for new investors to understand. The firm collects waste across its markets of interest, providing a necessary service that few other competitors can (or care to) get into.

Undoubtedly, the firm’s moat is one of the widest in Canada, especially after a few smart acquisitions. As the firm strategically consolidates while offering its recession-resilient service, I’d argue that long-term investors ought to be willing to pay up for the steady firm that’s poised to continue growing its dividend for many years (and decades) to come.

When it comes to stability and profound profitability, it’s really tough to top Waste Connections. With shares hovering at all-time highs of around $227 per share, the stock is not cheap (over 56 times trailing price to earnings). That said, given the incredible economics of its business, I’d not be afraid to nibble a bit right now with the intention of buying more on a pullback.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 1

| Jitendra Parashar

After ending February with 1.6% gains, the TSX Composite Index has risen for four consecutive months.

Read more »

food restaurants
Investing

If I Could Only Buy 1 TSX Stock for the Next 10 Years, This Would Be It

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) remains my top pick on the TSX for long-term investors seeking excellent total returns.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

The 1 Canadian Bank Stock I’m Watching This Week

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock is starting to look dirt-cheap after its post-earnings fumble.

Read more »

Investing

The Best Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cineplex has emerged from the pandemic riddled with debt but also with a stronger underlying business and stock that grossly…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Start a Growing Passive Income Stream

| Sneha Nahata

Start a growing passive income stream with shares like Canadian Utilities that boast five decades of dividend growth.

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Investing

2 Undervalued Gems to Watch in March 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Value stocks such as Air Canada and Exchange Income trade at a compelling discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Might be Sleeping On, But I’m Not

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks have more than doubled in the last year, yet there could certainly be more growth on the…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Put $7,000 in 2024

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer yields near 8%.

Read more »